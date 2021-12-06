Amid rising Omicron fear, WHO says THIS about new COVID-19 variant

As the number of Omicron variant cases is increasing across the world, all the authorities and country administrations are pulling up their socks and making sure that this does not transform into a full-blown third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the rising fear regarding the Omicron variant, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has made an uplifting and relieving statement. The WHO has reassured countries about the strength of this variant and has asked them not to panic.

In its official statement, the global health agency has said that the new COVID-19 variant is not as dangerous as the ones that emerged before, and till now, no death has been reported due to the Omicron variant, which is a good sign for all the countries.

The scientists researching the Omicron variant have not yet reached a final conclusion regarding the fatality rate or symptoms of the virus, but several experts across the world have described the new variant as ‘super mild’.

The doctor who had identified the variant initially had said that the four patients who had contracted the variant at the start had very mild symptoms and had a speedy recovery. Thus, all the countries have been advised not to panic just yet and maintain COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

WHO has asked all the countries to not impose travel restrictions hastily and to put an end to all the rumours and widespread fear surrounding the spread of the Omicron variant. The WHO has asked countries to be “cautiously optimistic” rather than be fearful about the situation.

As of now, there are no studies that suggest that the new COVID-19 variant is more dangerous than the previous variants, but researchers suggest that the Omicron variant is likely to be more contagious or transmissible in nature, as compared to the Delta variant, which caused the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

As per doctors, the Omicron variant has over 30 mutations, which is almost twice as many as the delta variant, which makes it more contagious. It still may take several weeks for experts and scientists to gain more information about the new COVID-19 variant.