FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How the delimitation row could shape BJP’s future in state

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How the delimitation row could shape BJP’s future

IPL 2026: BCCI breaks silence on Riyan Parag vape video, seeks clarification from RR skipper

BCCI breaks silence on Riyan Parag vape video, seeks clarification from RR skipp

From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

From Mammootty, Mohanlal-starrer Patriot to Aamir Khan's production Ek Din, 5 major theatrical releases to watch this weekend

From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend

Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's greenfield high-speed corridor designed with 120 kmph

Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's high-speed corridor

HomeWorld

WORLD

Amid Pakistan fuel crisis, Rawalpindi traders say 'smart' lockdown crippling economy, warn of SME collapse

During an emergency meeting chaired by President Mirza Muneer Baig, alongside Group Leader Sheikh Hafeez and General Secretary Muhammad Zafar Qadri, representatives from multiple trader bodies gathered to assess the worsening situation.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 05:19 PM IST

Amid Pakistan fuel crisis, Rawalpindi traders say 'smart' lockdown crippling economy, warn of SME collapse
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Central Traders Association Rawalpindi Cantonment has called for the immediate removal of the ongoing "smart" lockdown, urging authorities to restore normal business operations and create a supportive environment for commercial activity, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to a previous report by Dawn, "smart lockdown" in Pakistan is part of the austerity measures adopted by the country, which had been prompted by the fuel crisis Pakistan is facing due to the conflict in West Asia.

According to The Express Tribune, during an emergency meeting chaired by President Mirza Muneer Baig, alongside Group Leader Sheikh Hafeez and General Secretary Muhammad Zafar Qadri, representatives from multiple trader bodies gathered to assess the worsening situation. Participants unanimously pressed the government to end restrictions without delay, arguing that prolonged limitations have severely undermined economic stability in the region.

Traders highlighted that heightened security measures, including checkpoints and movement restrictions across Rawalpindi and Islamabad over the past two weeks, have significantly disrupted daily business. Many warned that continued curbs are pushing small and medium enterprises toward collapse. Particular concern was raised for the hospitality sector, where reduced operating hours and restrictions have nearly halted activity, jeopardising the livelihoods of thousands of workers. In addition to lockdown-related challenges, business leaders criticised the sharp rise in petroleum prices and operational costs, which have contributed to inflation and weakened consumer purchasing power.

Essential goods, they argued, are becoming increasingly unaffordable for the public, further shrinking market demand. The association also voiced frustration over unannounced power outages, soaring electricity tariffs, and inflated utility bills. Traders stated that under such conditions, sustaining business operations has become nearly impossible. They demanded an immediate reduction in electricity rates to ease financial pressure and revive economic activity. While reaffirming their historical support for the government during national crises, trader representatives warned that current circumstances are no longer sustainable, as cited by The Express Tribune.

They pledged to continue engaging with authorities but insisted on urgent intervention to prevent further economic decline. The meeting concluded with a strong appeal for authorities to end unnecessary interference by government departments, ensure uninterrupted business operations, and provide meaningful relief. Traders cautioned that neglecting the business community could deepen the country's economic challenges and further destabilise already fragile markets, as reported by The Express Tribune. 

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How the delimitation row could shape BJP’s future in state
Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How the delimitation row could shape BJP’s future
IPL 2026: BCCI breaks silence on Riyan Parag vape video, seeks clarification from RR skipper
BCCI breaks silence on Riyan Parag vape video, seeks clarification from RR skipp
Sameera Reddy makes big statement on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift row: 'With a new child, you have to balance both'
Sameera Reddy makes big statement on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift row
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his character: 'I found Prajapati to be clear in his intentions'
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his character
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Prof Mazhar Asif's big claim at RSS event, says, ' DNA of all Indians is the DNA of Mahadev'; watch
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Prof Mazhar Asif's big claim in RSS event
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
From Mammootty, Mohanlal-starrer Patriot to Aamir Khan's production Ek Din, 5 major theatrical releases to watch this weekend
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's greenfield high-speed corridor designed with 120 kmph
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's high-speed corridor
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designer and entrepreneur
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designe
Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: From The Lunchbox, Life in a Metro to Hindi Medium, remembering timeless legacy, life lessons, unforgettable performances
Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: From The Lunchbox, Life in a Metro
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement