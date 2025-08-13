Amid nuclear threats by Army Chief Asim Munir, Pakistan begs India to..., says, 'Fulfil obligations...'

Amid Asim Munir's continued nuclear war threats and Bilawal Bhutto's war cry, Pakistani foreign office has made a significant request to India.

Amid warmongering and nuclear threats by Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir, Islamabad has urged India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the Indus Water Treaty -- which New Delhi had halted after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a statement by Pakistan's foreign office, it is committed to the full implementation of the treaty.

The request from Pakistan comes amid Field Marshall Asim Munir's continued nuclear war threats to India and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's war cry over New Delhi's stance on the water-sharing pact.

Pak's request to restore Indus Waters Treaty

On Monday, Pakistan's Foreign Office appealed to India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty, urging New Delhi to "fulfil its obligations". It also welcomed the interpretation related to the Indus Water Treaty made by the Court of Arbitration on August 8. "We urge India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty, and fulfil its treaty obligations, wholly and faithfully," the Foreign Office said in a post on X.

I"n a significant finding, the Court has declared that India shall 'let flow' the waters of the Western Rivers for Pakistan's unrestricted use. In that connection, the specified exceptions for generation of hydro-electric plants must conform strictly to the requirements laid down in the Treaty, rather than to what India might consider an 'ideal' or 'best practices' approach," it further cited the Award as saying.

Notably, India has never recognised the proceedings at the Permanent Court of Arbitration. In one of the major diplomatic moves post the terror attack, orchestrated by the Pakistani state, India had put in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty.