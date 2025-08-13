Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal in Ramayana: ‘If you show Rama as…’

Hyderabad on heavy rain alert; CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to remain vigilant, half-day holiday in schools, WFH for next…

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif THREATENS India, says, 'Enemy would not be allowed to...'

Ukrainian President Zelensky makes BIG claim ahead of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet, says 'Russian army is not preparing..'

Guru Dutt’s granddaughter Karuna reveals he stayed in touch with Geeta Dutt even after their separation: 'He used to...'

Amid nuclear threats by Army Chief Asim Munir, Pakistan begs India to..., says, 'Fulfil obligations...'

‘I’m better than Bipasha Basu’: Mrunal Thakur calls actress ‘manly with muscles’ in viral video, gets slammed

Who is Mahendra Prasad? Pakistani 'spy' arrested in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, accused of leaking 'sensitive' information' about...

After Harvard, Columbia, THIS university faces Donald Trump's antisemitism scrutiny

Months after Pahalgam terror attack, US applauds Pakistan's 'success' in curbing terror entities in world

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal in Ramayana: ‘If you show Rama as…’

Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal in Ramayana: ‘If you show Rama..'

Ramayana: Not Ranbir Kapoor's Rama or Yash's Raavana, Nitesh Tiwari's movie will start with Chetan Hansraj, he will be playing Lankesh's...

Ramayana: Not Ranbir or Yash, but Chetan Hansraj will start film, he will play..

Who is Jalaluddin? Rajasthan man files nomination for Vice President days after Jagdeep Dhankar’s resignation, he is a...

Who is Jalaluddin? Rajasthan man files nomination for Vice President days after

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works

HomeWorld

WORLD

Amid nuclear threats by Army Chief Asim Munir, Pakistan begs India to..., says, 'Fulfil obligations...'

Amid Asim Munir's continued nuclear war threats and Bilawal Bhutto's war cry, Pakistani foreign office has made a significant request to India.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 07:41 AM IST

Amid nuclear threats by Army Chief Asim Munir, Pakistan begs India to..., says, 'Fulfil obligations...'
Pak Army Chief Asim Munir and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto

TRENDING NOW

Amid warmongering and nuclear threats by Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir, Islamabad has urged India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the Indus Water Treaty -- which New Delhi had halted after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a statement by Pakistan's foreign office, it is committed to the full implementation of the treaty. 

The request from Pakistan comes amid Field Marshall Asim Munir's continued nuclear war threats to India and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's war cry over New Delhi's stance on the water-sharing pact. 

Pak's request to restore Indus Waters Treaty

On Monday, Pakistan's Foreign Office appealed to India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty, urging New Delhi to "fulfil its obligations". It also welcomed the interpretation related to the Indus Water Treaty made by the Court of Arbitration on August 8. "We urge India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty, and fulfil its treaty obligations, wholly and faithfully," the Foreign Office said in a post on X.

I"n a significant finding, the Court has declared that India shall 'let flow' the waters of the Western Rivers for Pakistan's unrestricted use. In that connection, the specified exceptions for generation of hydro-electric plants must conform strictly to the requirements laid down in the Treaty, rather than to what India might consider an 'ideal' or 'best practices' approach," it further cited the Award as saying. 

Notably, India has never recognised the proceedings at the Permanent Court of Arbitration. In one of the major diplomatic moves post the terror attack, orchestrated by the Pakistani state, India had put in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Coolie Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's film sells over 13000 Hindi tickets, eyes Rs 140 crore at box office on Day 1, weekend total expected to cross Rs...
Coolie Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's film sells 13500 Hindi tickets, eyes...
Ukrainian President Zelensky makes BIG claim ahead of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet, says 'Russian army is not preparing..'
Ukrainian President Zelensky makes BIG claim ahead of Trump-Putin meet...
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir targets Mukesh Ambani from US: 'Tweeted his pic to...'
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir targets Mukesh Ambani from US: 'Tweeted his pic t
Ex-Pentagon official calls Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir ‘Osama bin Laden in a suit’, wants him...
Ex-Pentagon official calls Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir ‘Osama bin Laden in a
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif THREATENS India, says, 'Enemy would not be allowed to...'
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif THREATENS India, says, 'Enemy would not be allowed...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE