The ongoing war between Iran and Israel has become a significant source of global concern. What began as tensions between two countries has expanded across West Asia, drawing neighbouring nations into the fray. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently voiced his worries during a telephonic discussion with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Erdogan emphasised the urgency of the situation and called for an immediate ceasefire, suggesting multilateral peace talks to address the root causes of the conflict.

Erdogan highlighted three major dangers that this war poses. First, he said that Israel's missile attacks on Iran could also hit Turkey, as the two countries share a border. This puts Turkey’s national security at risk.

The second concern is a potential refugee crisis. Erdogan warned that many people from Iran could flee towards Turkey to escape the war. Turkey is already facing economic challenges and handling more refugees would increase pressure on its resources and economy.

The third and most alarming risk is the possibility of nuclear weapons being used. He said that if any side uses nuclear arms, the impact won’t just be limited to West Asia but will reach as far as Europe. A nuclear leak or explosion could affect the entire world. Erdogan stressed that this war is already about nuclear issues, which makes the situation even more dangerous.

Erdogan urged the international community, especially Germany, to act quickly. He appealed for an immediate ceasefire and called for all issues around Iran’s nuclear program to be resolved through dialogue, not military action. He said Turkey is ready to work with global partners to restore peace and stability in the region.

In recent days, Israel has launched attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites, and in response, Iran has fired missiles at Israeli cities. Since Turkey is geographically close to Iran, the fallout of the war directly concerns it.

Experts warn that if this war continues, it could create even more instability in the region and disrupt global oil supplies and trade routes.