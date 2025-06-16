As global tensions rise due to the Iran-Israel conflict, North Korea’s response is being seen as a warning to the world.

The ongoing war between Iran and Israel is not just affecting the Middle East, but its impact is now being felt in other parts of the world, including North Korea. Following Israel’s recent airstrike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made major moves to boost his country’s weapons production. According to North Korea’s state-run media, KCNA, Kim Jong Un visited several weapons factories on June 13. During the visit, he reviewed the progress of ammunition production in the first half of the year and gave clear instructions to speed up the manufacturing of bombs and shells.

Kim told factory officials to quickly increase the supply of ammunition to prepare for possible conflict situations. He emphasised the need for faster and more efficient production of powerful shells.

Kim also stressed the importance of modernising North Korea’s weapons industry. He ordered that the entire production process should become more automated. This means that machines, rather than human workers, should carry out most of the work. He said this would make the factories more advanced and capable of producing high-quality weapons at a faster rate.

This move comes at a time when North Korea’s ties with Russia are becoming stronger. For the past few months, Kim Jong Un has been focused on strengthening his country’s military capabilities. A recent United Nations report from May revealed that North Korea has already sent over 20,000 containers of weapons and ammunition to Russia.

As global tensions rise due to the Iran-Israel conflict, North Korea’s response is being seen as a warning to the world. Kim’s push for more weapons production and his growing relationship with Russia could lead to further instability in global security.