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Amid Iran war, US arrests former IRGC chief General Qasem Soleimani's relatives

Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter, whose name has not been revealed, were arrested on Friday by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to an official statement. Meanwhile, Afshar’s husband has been banned from entering the US.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 05, 2026, 12:25 AM IST

Amid Iran war, US arrests former IRGC chief General Qasem Soleimani's relatives
General Qasem Soleimani was killed in Iraq in 2020.
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The United States administration has revoked the Green Cards of at least four Iranian nationals, including the niece and grand-niece of Iran's former top military leader General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in an American airstrike in Iraq in 2020. Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter, whose name has not been revealed, were arrested on Friday by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to an official statement. Meanwhile, Afshar’s husband has been banned from entering the US. The arrested persons are now set to be deported, officials told news agency Associated Press.

The action comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined that the four persons were no longer eligible for either lawful permanent resident status or to enter the United States. Late last year, the visas of several diplomats and staff members at Iran’s mission to the United Nations (UN) were also revoked. In a statement issued on Saturday, the US State Department said Afshar and her daughter had been enjoying a "lavish lifestyle" in Los Angeles for several years while openly backing the Iranian regime and celebrating attacks against America. Rubio described Afshar as an "outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on Americans and referred to our country as the 'Great Satan'."

Afshar and her daughter are the latest Iranians to have their legal status in the US revoked. President Donald Trump-led US administration had recently rescinded the visa of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, an academic and the daughter of Iran’s former national security adviser Ali Larijani who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike last month. The visa of her husband, Seyed Kalantar Motamedi, has also been revoked, as per the US State Department. Neither are still in the US, though it remains unclear where they are. The actions come amid a war in Iran that was triggered by American-Israeli strikes on Tehran in late-February and rages on with no immediate end in sight.

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