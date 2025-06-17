Iran has invoked Pakistan and its nuclear arsenal in its ongoing conflict with Israel. A top-ranking Iranian official said India's neighbour will launch a nuclear attack on the Jewish-majority nation if the latter drops a nuclear bomb on Iran. Read on to know more.

Iran has invoked Pakistan and its nuclear arsenal in its ongoing conflict with Israel. A top-ranking Iranian official said India's neighbour will launch a nuclear attack on the Jewish-majority nation if the latter drops a nuclear bomb on Iran. Even though Pakistan has rejected claims it had made any such commitment, this isn't the first time that Pakistan's nuclear warheads have been mentioned during a conflict. Just last month, amid tensions with India, several Pakistani officials and politicians had referenced their country's nuclear capabilities.

The repeated references to Pakistan's nuclear might has raised curiosity about the amount of nuclear warheads the country possesses. Let's take a look at the same, as outlined in a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Number of warheads: Pakistan is estimated to have between 100 and 120 nuclear weapons.

Delivery methods: The warheads are designed for delivery through aircraft and land-based missiles.

Weapon material: Pakistan's nuclear weapons are believed to use highly-enriched uranium (HEU).

Production facilities: HEU is produced at gas centrifuge units located in Kahuta and Gadwal regions of Punjab.

HEU stockpile: The country's HEU stockpile is estimated to be between 2.7 and 3.5 tonnes for military purposes.

In comparison, India has 180 nuclear warheads as of 2025, according to the Sweden-based research institution.

Nukes-possessing nations

Pakistan is among a handful of nations around the world that presently possesses nuclear weapons. Other countries that are known to have such weapons include India, Israel, the United States, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and North Korea.

Israel-Iran conflict

On Friday, Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, killing many of its top-ranking military officials and damaging its nuclear facilities. Iran has retaliated with missile strikes on major Israeli cities, killing more than a dozen, as both countries have launched hundreds of missiles at each other over the last few days.