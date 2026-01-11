As Iran's death toll rises above 200, Israeli PM Netanyahu issues BIG statement on anti-Khamenei movement: 'Hope Persian nation will soon be...'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday hoped Iran would soon be freed from what he described as the 'yoke of tyranny', as major protests shake the Islamic Republic for a second week.

The nationwide protests in Iran have killed at least 203 people, with 162 protesters and 41 security forces killed, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. The activists warned that the actual number could be much higher due to the internet blackout and phone line cuts, making it difficult to verify the situation from abroad.



Israeli PM Netanyahu on Iran protests



Amid protests sparked by economic strain, with demonstrators chanting anti-government slogans and demanding an end to clerical rule, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday hoped Iran would soon be freed from what he described as the “yoke of tyranny”.

"We all hope that the Persian nation will soon be freed from the yoke of tyranny," says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the beginning of a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. "And when that day comes, Israel and Iran will once again be loyal partners in building a future of prosperity and peace for both peoples,” he added.



Netanyahu also said that “Israel is ‍closely monitoring developments in Iran. The demonstrations for ‍freedom have ⁠spread across the country." It is no secret that Israel desires to see the downfall of the Iranian regime, as in recent months the nation has ramped up threats to resume attacking the country. In June, Israel launched a barrage of strikes with 200 jets, hitting dozens of nuclear, military and infrastructure sites across Iran, including the country’s main nuclear facility in Natanz, according to Al Jazeera reports. Israel also attacked residential neighbourhoods, killing several nuclear scientists and military commanders. The US joined the attacks, bombing three nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. Iran retaliated with hundreds of ballistic missiles fired at Israeli cities.



Iranian President vows to listen to protesters, warns against rioters



Meanwhile, President Masoud Pezeshkian made his first remarks after three nights of intensified protests against the authorities.“The people (of Iran) should not allow rioters to disrupt society. The people should believe that we (the government) want to establish justice,” he said. "Officials will listen to protesters, but rioters are trying to 'destroy the entire society” added Pezeshkian while accusing the US and Israel of fomenting 'riots'.

