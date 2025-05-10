Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the hashtag 'Boycott Turkey' is trending high on social media. Check out the whole story here and also see the list of Turkish brands and products that are sold in India.

Ever since tensions between India and Pakistan soared, many Indians have turned their back on Turkey. After the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor against the terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Turkey publicly extended its support to their Islamic-friendly nation. Now, a large section of people on social media have called for a boycott of Turkish-linked businesses. Not only Turkey but Azerbaijan is also facing the wrath on social media from a large number of Indians. Check out some of the reactions.

One user named Amar Singh wrote, ''India helped Turkey in its darkest hour. Turkey helped Pakistan in ours. The mask is off. #BoycottTurkey is not a trend, it’s a movement. Share. Retweet. Rise. This is the way.''

Another user slammed Turkey for supplying drones for cross-border attacks on India, causing instability in South Asia.

Turkey is arming a nation that sponsors terrorism. Supplying drones used in cross-border attacks on India. This isn’t diplomacy; it’s complicity. Time to #BoycottTurkey for fueling instability in South Asia.#IndiaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/blQt3pTKq0 May 9, 2025

A user named Prashant Thakur wrote, ''No Indians should visit tourism economy. #BoycottTurkey for travel. This comes after Turkey's perceived support for Pakistan.''

No Indians should visit tourism economy . #BoycottTurkey for travel. This comes after Turkey's perceived support for Pakistan, pic.twitter.com/pJIp3F7cmG — Prashant Thakur (@taxworry) May 8, 2025

A popular handle on X (previously called Twitter) named The Jaipur Dialogues shared a list of Turkish brands and products that are sold in India to raise awareness among people. However, we do not confirm the ownership of these brands but do check them out.