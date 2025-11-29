Amid Imran Khan's assassination claims, PTI senator alleged former PM kept in 'complete isolation': 'They are trying to...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in muted gold Anarkali, her Mughal-inspired glamour leaves fans in awe; SEE pics

Cyclone Ditwah: Sri Lanka floods death toll climbs to 123; President Dissanayake declares state of emergency

Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding row, a dive into music composer's creative vision in films

Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa

The ELAC Glitch: The Sun's Radiation That Grounded Half the World's Airbus A320 Fleet

BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found in room at Faridabad's Al-Falah University

Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become first player to achieve THIS epic feat

Bank holiday in December: Banks to remain close for 19 days this month, check full list here

Ishaan Mehra drops unseen photos with 'forever partner' Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday; Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan react

Japan’s new 'Human Washing Machine' cleans you in 15 minutes, first look of evolutionary AI-powered bath pod unveiled

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in muted gold Anarkali, her Mughal-inspired glamour leaves fans in awe; SEE pics

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in muted gold Anarkali

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits

HomeWorld

WORLD

Amid Imran Khan's assassination claims, PTI senator alleged former PM kept in 'complete isolation': 'They are trying to...'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Khurram Zeeshan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has raised serious concerns about the condition of former prime minister Imran Khan, stating that the PTI founder has been kept in complete isolation for nearly a month.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 04:53 PM IST

Amid Imran Khan's assassination claims, PTI senator alleged former PM kept in 'complete isolation': 'They are trying to...'
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Image credit: Reuters)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Khurram Zeeshan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has raised serious concerns about the condition of former prime minister Imran Khan, stating that the PTI founder has been kept in complete isolation for nearly a month without contact with his family, lawyers or senior party leaders.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Senator Zeeshan described the situation as a "clear human rights violation" and alleged that authorities were attempting to pressure Khan to agree to their terms. He linked the growing anxiety around Khan's well-being to what he described as unprecedented restrictions inside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, adding that speculation about Khan's health was directly tied to the conditions in which he was being held.

"It is extremely unfortunate. He is close to completing one month in isolation. His family, his lawyers and the PTI leadership are not being allowed to meet him. This is a complete human rights violation. They are trying to force him to agree to their terms," he said, arguing that the restrictions were deliberate and designed to limit Khan's access to the outside world.

Senator Zeeshan noted that although officials claim Khan is "fine and in Adiala," the lack of independently verified updates has intensified public concern and raised questions about the absence of recent images, statements, or videos of the former prime minister. He said the information blackout appeared intentional and enforced across all settings where Khan was present.

"Since the day he was jailed, not a single picture, recorded voice clip or video has been allowed to come out. Even during court hearings, people are barred from carrying cameras. There are strict restrictions everywhere," he said, stressing that the silence around Khan's condition had only amplified fears.

Notably, the Pakistan establishment has been accused of eliminating its top leaders who oppose them or are seen as threats to their power. Some notable examples include: Benazir Bhutto, the former Prime Minister, was assassinated in 2007 in a bombing attack claimed by Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, but many believe the establishment was involved.

Murtaza Bhutto, Benazir's brother, was killed in 1996 in a police encounter, sparking speculation about the establishment's involvement. Salman Taseer, the Punjab Governor, was assassinated in 2011 by his own bodyguard, who was linked to the establishment.

Shahbaz Bhatti, the Minority Affairs Minister, was killed in 2011, allegedly by Taliban militants with ties to the establishment. Ali Wazir, leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), faced brutal suppression and was arrested in 2019, sparking widespread protests.

These incidents suggest a pattern of state-sponsored violence against opposition leaders and activists who challenge the establishment's power. The PTI senator said the visibility restrictions were part of a broader effort to manage public reaction, arguing that "Khan Sahab is so popular in Pakistan that even one picture of him can change the entire scenario. The regime imposed in Pakistan feels threatened," as he accused the government of suppressing any credible glimpse of the former prime minister.

These concerns mirror alarms raised by Khan's family. Earlier this week, his son Kasim Khan said his father was being held in a "death cell with zero transparency," despite official denials of mistreatment. He said he and his brother had received "no phone calls, no meetings and no proof of life," and claimed Khan had been in solitary confinement for more than six weeks.

Kasim also said Khan's sisters had repeatedly been denied permission to meet him despite court orders allowing visits, warning that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government and "its handlers" would be held "legally, morally and internationally" responsible. His appeal to the international community for proof of life further amplified demands for clarity on Khan's condition.

As the uncertainty continues, renewed attention has turned to Khan's last post on X, shared on November 5 after a meeting with his sister at Adiala Jail. PTI leaders and supporters say the post has gained new significance as they search for any indication of his current situation and who he believes is responsible for what he is facing.

Senator Zeeshan said earlier episodes, including Khan's first arrest, which triggered significant domestic and international reactions, demonstrated how quickly any credible update could generate pressure on the government. He added that PTI would continue pressing for transparency and access to the former prime minister.

Imran Khan has been in custody since August 2023, facing several legal cases he maintains are politically motivated. In January, Khan and his wife were sentenced to 14 years and 7 years, respectively, in a corruption case. Earlier in March, PTI leaders had also alleged that he was being held in a death cell under solitary confinement.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding row, a dive into music composer's creative vision in films
Wedding row overshadows Palash Muchhal’s creative vision in Films
Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa
Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playi
The ELAC Glitch: The Sun's Radiation That Grounded Half the World's Airbus A320 Fleet
The ELAC Glitch: The Sun's Radiation That Grounded Half the World's Airbus A320
BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found in room at Faridabad's Al-Falah University
BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found at Al-Falah University
Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become first player to achieve THIS epic feat
Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement