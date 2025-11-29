Amid Imran Khan's assassination claims, PTI senator alleged former PM kept in 'complete isolation': 'They are trying to...'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Khurram Zeeshan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has raised serious concerns about the condition of former prime minister Imran Khan, stating that the PTI founder has been kept in complete isolation for nearly a month.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Khurram Zeeshan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has raised serious concerns about the condition of former prime minister Imran Khan, stating that the PTI founder has been kept in complete isolation for nearly a month without contact with his family, lawyers or senior party leaders.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Senator Zeeshan described the situation as a "clear human rights violation" and alleged that authorities were attempting to pressure Khan to agree to their terms. He linked the growing anxiety around Khan's well-being to what he described as unprecedented restrictions inside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, adding that speculation about Khan's health was directly tied to the conditions in which he was being held.

"It is extremely unfortunate. He is close to completing one month in isolation. His family, his lawyers and the PTI leadership are not being allowed to meet him. This is a complete human rights violation. They are trying to force him to agree to their terms," he said, arguing that the restrictions were deliberate and designed to limit Khan's access to the outside world.

Senator Zeeshan noted that although officials claim Khan is "fine and in Adiala," the lack of independently verified updates has intensified public concern and raised questions about the absence of recent images, statements, or videos of the former prime minister. He said the information blackout appeared intentional and enforced across all settings where Khan was present.

"Since the day he was jailed, not a single picture, recorded voice clip or video has been allowed to come out. Even during court hearings, people are barred from carrying cameras. There are strict restrictions everywhere," he said, stressing that the silence around Khan's condition had only amplified fears.

Notably, the Pakistan establishment has been accused of eliminating its top leaders who oppose them or are seen as threats to their power. Some notable examples include: Benazir Bhutto, the former Prime Minister, was assassinated in 2007 in a bombing attack claimed by Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, but many believe the establishment was involved.

Murtaza Bhutto, Benazir's brother, was killed in 1996 in a police encounter, sparking speculation about the establishment's involvement. Salman Taseer, the Punjab Governor, was assassinated in 2011 by his own bodyguard, who was linked to the establishment.

Shahbaz Bhatti, the Minority Affairs Minister, was killed in 2011, allegedly by Taliban militants with ties to the establishment. Ali Wazir, leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), faced brutal suppression and was arrested in 2019, sparking widespread protests.

These incidents suggest a pattern of state-sponsored violence against opposition leaders and activists who challenge the establishment's power. The PTI senator said the visibility restrictions were part of a broader effort to manage public reaction, arguing that "Khan Sahab is so popular in Pakistan that even one picture of him can change the entire scenario. The regime imposed in Pakistan feels threatened," as he accused the government of suppressing any credible glimpse of the former prime minister.

These concerns mirror alarms raised by Khan's family. Earlier this week, his son Kasim Khan said his father was being held in a "death cell with zero transparency," despite official denials of mistreatment. He said he and his brother had received "no phone calls, no meetings and no proof of life," and claimed Khan had been in solitary confinement for more than six weeks.

Kasim also said Khan's sisters had repeatedly been denied permission to meet him despite court orders allowing visits, warning that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government and "its handlers" would be held "legally, morally and internationally" responsible. His appeal to the international community for proof of life further amplified demands for clarity on Khan's condition.

As the uncertainty continues, renewed attention has turned to Khan's last post on X, shared on November 5 after a meeting with his sister at Adiala Jail. PTI leaders and supporters say the post has gained new significance as they search for any indication of his current situation and who he believes is responsible for what he is facing.

Senator Zeeshan said earlier episodes, including Khan's first arrest, which triggered significant domestic and international reactions, demonstrated how quickly any credible update could generate pressure on the government. He added that PTI would continue pressing for transparency and access to the former prime minister.

Imran Khan has been in custody since August 2023, facing several legal cases he maintains are politically motivated. In January, Khan and his wife were sentenced to 14 years and 7 years, respectively, in a corruption case. Earlier in March, PTI leaders had also alleged that he was being held in a death cell under solitary confinement.

