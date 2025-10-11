Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Amid H1B concerns, THIS country is inviting Indians to live and work; here’s how you can take advantage of opportunity

Belgium invites Indians to live, work, and settle under its PR program. Discover eligibility, benefits, and how to apply for permanent residency in Europe.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 04:00 PM IST

Amid H1B concerns, THIS country is inviting Indians to live and work; here’s how you can take advantage of opportunity
As H-1B visa concerns and global migration rules tighten, many Indians are exploring new destinations to live, work, and build a stable life abroad. Belgium, a small yet highly developed European country, has now opened its doors for the Permanent Residency (PR) program.

Famous for its delicious chocolates, golden waffles, and fairy-tale cities, Belgium is also gaining attention for its strong economy, excellent infrastructure, and warm multicultural atmosphere.

Why Belgium?

Nestled in the heart of Europe, Belgium offers a high standard of living, modern healthcare facilities, world-class education, and clean, safe cities. It’s also close to many locations like France, Germany, and the Netherlands. For Indians dreaming of a European life, Belgium presents the perfect balance between comfort, career growth, and cultural experience.

What Is the Belgium PR Program?

The Belgian Permanent Residency program allows foreign nationals, including Indians, to live, work, and even start a business in the country. With PR status, you can enjoy almost the same rights as Belgian citizens, including access to healthcare, social security benefits, and property ownership.

To qualify, you must have lived legally in Belgium for five consecutive years. During this period, you can only stay outside Belgium for up to six months at a time. This five-year residency rule is the cornerstone of the PR process.

Eligibility Requirements

To apply for Belgium’s PR, you need:

  • A valid residence permit for five years.
  • Proof of stable income or employment.
  • Health insurance coverage.
  • Clean criminal record.
  • Proof of accommodation in Belgium.
  • Continuous stay in the country (not absent for more than six months at a time).
  • If you meet these requirements, you can apply at your local municipal office in Wallonia, Flanders, or Brussels.

How to apply

  • Check Eligibility: Ensure you meet all the listed conditions.
  • Prepare Documents: Gather a valid passport, residence permit, photos, proof of address, income, and health insurance.
  • Apply at Municipal Office: You can apply in person or online, depending on your municipality.
  • Pay the Fees: Around 20€ (approx. Rs 2,000) for the application and another 20€ for the card.
  • Wait for Approval: The immigration office reviews your application, which usually takes up to five months.
  • Receive Your PR Card: Once approved, you can collect your PR card from your local office.
  • If your application is denied, you’ll receive an explanation and can appeal the decision.

ALSO READ: US companies to move work to India? Donald Trump's H1B visa fee hike may change firms' approach

Benefits of Belgian PR

Holding a Belgian PR opens the door to numerous privileges:

  • The right to live and work freely in Belgium.
  • The ability to start your own business.
  • Eligibility to buy property or take a home loan.
  • Access to Belgium’s top-tier healthcare and social security systems.
  • Long-term residency stability for you and your family.

PR Renewal and Validity

Although PR status is permanent, the physical card has an expiry date. You must renew it periodically, just like a passport or Aadhaar card. If the card expires and you fail to renew it on time, you may face a fine of about 500€ (Rs 52,000).

ALSO READ: H1B visa: US President Donald Trump introduces new changes, aims to improve..., check new rules

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
