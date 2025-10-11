Amid H1B concerns, THIS country is inviting Indians to live and work; here’s how you can take advantage of opportunity

Filmfare Awards 2025 live updates: Shah Rukh Khan rehearses Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ, Siddhant Chaturvedi will pay tribute to..
WORLD
Belgium invites Indians to live, work, and settle under its PR program. Discover eligibility, benefits, and how to apply for permanent residency in Europe.
As H-1B visa concerns and global migration rules tighten, many Indians are exploring new destinations to live, work, and build a stable life abroad. Belgium, a small yet highly developed European country, has now opened its doors for the Permanent Residency (PR) program.
Famous for its delicious chocolates, golden waffles, and fairy-tale cities, Belgium is also gaining attention for its strong economy, excellent infrastructure, and warm multicultural atmosphere.
Nestled in the heart of Europe, Belgium offers a high standard of living, modern healthcare facilities, world-class education, and clean, safe cities. It’s also close to many locations like France, Germany, and the Netherlands. For Indians dreaming of a European life, Belgium presents the perfect balance between comfort, career growth, and cultural experience.
The Belgian Permanent Residency program allows foreign nationals, including Indians, to live, work, and even start a business in the country. With PR status, you can enjoy almost the same rights as Belgian citizens, including access to healthcare, social security benefits, and property ownership.
To qualify, you must have lived legally in Belgium for five consecutive years. During this period, you can only stay outside Belgium for up to six months at a time. This five-year residency rule is the cornerstone of the PR process.
To apply for Belgium’s PR, you need:
Holding a Belgian PR opens the door to numerous privileges:
Although PR status is permanent, the physical card has an expiry date. You must renew it periodically, just like a passport or Aadhaar card. If the card expires and you fail to renew it on time, you may face a fine of about 500€ (Rs 52,000).
