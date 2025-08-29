Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Amid flood crisis, Pakistan minister makes BIZARRE claim against India, says, 'Dead bodies flowing from...'

Days after India issued a flood alert to Pakistan on 'humanitarian grounds', the country's Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, has made a bizarre claim against New Delhi. Here's what he said.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 04:12 PM IST

Amid flood crisis, Pakistan minister makes BIZARRE claim against India, says, 'Dead bodies flowing from...'
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif (Image credit: Reuters)
As devastating floods continue to disrupt lives in parts of Pakistan, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has made a bizarre claim, stating that the floodwaters flowing from across the border carried dead bodies into Pakistan.

Asif made the claims while he was visiting flood-hit areas in Sialkot. Speaking to mediapersons, he said that floodwaters flowing in from India brought with them corpses, livestock, and piles of debris, a Pakistani news portal, Dialogue Pakistan, reported. The minister further alleged that this had hampered the work of municipal teams trying to drain water from the regions. 

The defence minister further claimed that locals had witnessed corpses being swept from across the border. However, his comments triggered backlashes from within his country as social media users accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of diverting attention from the core issues. 

India issues flood alert to Pakistan on 'humanitarian grounds' 

India recently issued fresh flood risk alerts to Pakistan, warning of a "high probability" of flooding in the Tawi river after heavy and continuous rainfall in the north prompted the release of excess water from major dams in the region, sources told news agency PTI on Wednesday, i.e., August 27.

As per the report, citing officials, the alerts sent through the Ministry of External Affairs were shared on "humanitarian grounds". Notably, this comes at a time when ties between the two countries have remained sour since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The first alert was sent on Monday, followed by two more on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

"We issued another alert yesterday (Tuesday) and one today (Wednesday) of high probability of flooding in the Tawi river. The gates of some dams had to be opened due to excessive rains being witnessed in Indian regions," a source said, as quoted by Times of India.

ALSO READ | India issues fresh flood alerts to Pakistan on 'humanitarian grounds', warns of 'high probability' of flooding in Tawi River

