Amid fears of Russian attack, this NATO nation to buy Iron Dome Air Defence from Israel, not Belgium, Denmark, France, Poland, Netherlands, it is...

The ongoing war in Ukraine has deeply unsettled European nations, leaving them increasingly concerned about their own security. Many fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin may eventually turn his aggression toward other European countries. In response to this looming threat, several European nations have begun reinforcing their defense systems.

One such country is Romania, which shares borders with Ukraine, Moldova and the Black Sea. It has taken a major step by deciding to purchase the Iron Dome air defense system from Israel. This same system has repeatedly protected Israel from rocket and missile attacks and will make Romania the first European country to deploy it for national defense.

The announcement was made by Romania’s newly appointed Defense Minister, Ionuț Moșteanu, during an interview with the state broadcaster TVR. He revealed that a contract with Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is expected to be finalised by the end of this year. According to reports, the deal is valued at over USD 2.34 billion.

Moșteanu emphasised the urgent need for this system, noting that modern threats are no longer limited to long-range missiles. Drones, cruise missiles, and short-range projectiles now pose serious risks. The Iron Dome, equipped with high-speed radar and rapid-response interceptor missiles, is capable of identifying and neutralizing such threats within seconds.

A Critical Upgrade to Romania’s Defense Arsenal

Romania already operates the American Patriot missile system to counter medium- and long-range threats. However, it currently lacks a robust system to deal with low-altitude dangers like drones and short-range missiles. The Iron Dome, which recently proved instrumental in defending Israeli cities during Iran’s large-scale missile attacks, has garnered global recognition for its effectiveness.

According to Moșteanu, Romania urgently needs such a tested and reliable system. Although defense firms from France and Germany had also proposed alternatives, their systems were more expensive and less effective in real combat conditions. The Iron Dome was chosen for its proven battlefield performance, quick deployment capability, and cost-efficiency due to its precise targeting mechanism.

NATO Integration and Regional Security

Reports also indicate that Romania's Iron Dome batteries will be integrated into NATO’s air defense network, further strengthening the alliance’s collective security and offering support to other member nations. Romania aims to move beyond being seen merely as a buffer zone. Instead, it wants to become a self-reliant nation in aerial defense, capable of supporting its allies when necessary.

This acquisition is expected to influence NATO's broader strategy, particularly in countering Russian aggression around the Black Sea region. Romania’s Iron Dome system will include multiple batteries, each consisting of Tamir interceptor missiles, EL/M-2084 radar units, and advanced war management systems—creating a powerful shield against mortar attacks, drones, and cruise missiles.

In essence, this move marks a strategic leap for Romania, signaling its determination to secure its airspace and contribute meaningfully to European and NATO security in the face of rising regional threats.