Amid Epstein-Donald Trump row, White House pulls The Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool

The White House barred The Wall Street Journal from covering President Donald Trump's trip to Scotland after the publication reported that Trump sent a 'bawdy' birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein.

Ahead of Donald Trump’s Scotland trip, the White House banned Wall Street Journal reporters from the travelling press pool. The move comes after the publication reported on alleged ties between the president and the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “Due to The Wall Street Journal’s fake and defamatory conduct, they will not be one of the 13 outlets on board," Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said in a statement.