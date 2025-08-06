Twitter
WORLD

Old video of Ex-US envoy Eric Garcetti defending India’s Russian oil deal resurfaces amid Donald Trump’s tariff threat, watch

Amid the India-US controversy over Russian oil purchases, a resurfaced video featuring former US envoy to India Eric Garcetti contradicted the US move as hypocritical and unjustified.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 07:37 AM IST

The United States and India are locked in a heated dispute over India's continued purchase of Russian oil. US President Donald Trump has been threatening to ‘significantly raise tariffs’ on India; however, New Delhi pushed back strongly, calling it ‘unjustified’. Amid this, a resurfaced video featuring former US envoy to India, Eric Garcetti, praising India's decision to buy Russian crude oil sparked fresh debate about Washington’s hypocritical and shifting stance. 

How does former US envoy Eric Garcetti's old statement contradict Trump's policy?

A 2024 video of former US envoy Eric Garcetti has gone viral on social media, with netizens pointing out Trump’s hypocrisy. In the clip, Garcetti lauded India for purchasing oil from Russia, citing that the US encouraged it to buy Russian oil at a price cap to stabilise global oil prices. His old admissions contradict Trump’s recent threat to impose tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, highlighting his inconsistency in US policy. 

“They bought Russian oil because we wanted somebody to buy Russian oil at a price cap. That was not a violation or anything. It was the design of the policy because, as a commodity, we didn’t want the oil prices going up, and they fulfilled that,” Garcetti said last year in the clip.
 


Also read: US President Donald Trump makes BIG statement on India buying Russian oil, says, 'They offered zero tariffs but...'

India rejects Trump's statement

 

Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!” he had said in a post on Truth Social on Monday.

India strongly rejected the US President’s statement, with the Ministry of External Affairs calling it “unjustified and unreasonable.” In a detailed response, India said its imports from Russia were based on market needs and energy security, especially after Western nations diverted traditional supplies to Europe following the Ukraine conflict.  Further, it stated India will take all necessary steps to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

Also read: Did Donald Trump apply for residential certificate in Bihar? Another fake application emerges

