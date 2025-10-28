Amid Donald Trump's Asia Tour, THIS country joins Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia to nominate US President for Nobel Peace Prize, it is...
WORLD
During his Asia tour, Donald Trump met Japan’s PM Sanae Takaichi, who expressed support for his Nobel Peace Prize nomination. Praised for peace deals in Thailand-Cambodia and the Middle East, Trump also signed a critical minerals deal in Tokyo.
As Donald Trump continues his Asia tour, Japan has emerged as the latest country to support his nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. The White House confirmed that during his visit, Trump met with Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who expressed her intention to back the US president for the prestigious award. An official statement from Tokyo is still awaited.
The meeting took place at Tokyo’s Akasaka Palace, where PM Takaichi praised Trump’s role in brokering peace agreements, including the ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia and his recent efforts in the Middle East. 'Mr. President has successfully secured a ceasefire in Thailand and Cambodia, and his recent achievement in the Middle East is historic,' Takaichi said.
Japan, regarded as one of the United States’ closest allies in Asia, also signed a significant deal with Trump on critical minerals and rare earth supplies during the visit.
Since taking office, Trump has often described himself as a 'President of Peace,' claiming to have ended conflicts in regions such as Gaza, India-Pakistan, and Thailand-Cambodia. Although he did not receive the Nobel Prize this year, multiple nations, including Israel, Pakistan, Cambodia, and Thailand, have publicly supported and formally nominated him for the honour.
Trump began his Asia trip in Malaysia, attending the ASEAN summit and helping facilitate the Thailand-Cambodia peace agreement. After Japan, he is set to travel to South Korea, where he will participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. In Seoul, Trump will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ongoing trade tensions between the US and China.
This tour underscores Trump’s continued emphasis on diplomacy in Asia and his pursuit of international recognition for peace initiatives.