Amid coronavirus outbreak, a look at some of the most-affected countries

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread like wildfire around the globe, a tally by the John Hopkins University on Monday showed over 341,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus worldwide, while at least 14,700 have died of the outbreak.

As many as 167 countries/regions have been affected by the pandemic, with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases still being in China (over 81,000), followed by Italy (over 59, 000 cases).

A detailed look at some of the affected countries:

Italy:

Coronavirus is getting severe in Italy, making it the most-affected in Europe as well as outside Asia. Italy has witnessed the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the world. The travel to Italy and Italians traveling to other countries during the outbreak has been traced to have caused a number of positives cases of COVID-19 spread.

Iran:

Iran, another country from where coronavirus spread to rest of the world, currently has 21,638 confirmed cases and has reported 1,685 deaths. Iran is suspected to have delayed revealing the spread of coronavirus in their country and under-reporting the cases.

United States:

The coronavirus situation in the US is grim with the cases and deaths increasing fast. Total confirmed cases are 35,224 with 471 deaths. No single recovery in the United States. Community spread and delayed testing is currently a major concern to Americans as enough test kits are not available across the States. The first coronavirus case in the US was confirmed as far back as on 21st January, but the cases surged from the second half of February.

China:

The total confirmed cases in China are 81,454 (estimated), while the death toll has reached at least 3,274. The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 was first reported from China's Wuhan city, the virus has spread to more than 166 countries and territories around the world, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Spain:

Now has the world’s fourth-largest COVID-19 outbreak. Among the reasons for the spread of the virus is the government's slow response to the crisis. Spain now has 29,909 confirmed cases and 1,813 deaths.