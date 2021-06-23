Headlines

Amid divorce with Melinda, Bill Gates is reading these 5 books - Check the names here

Bill Gates said the common theme among the books is that they "all touch on what happens when people come into conflict with the world around them."

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2021, 07:23 PM IST

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is popular for sharing his bi-annual reading list on YouTube. The billionaire humanitarian is currently in the news for his divorce from Melina Gates after 27 years, claims of his alleged relationship with an employee, and his ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Amid all this, Gates has now shared his summer book suggestions on YouTube. 

All the books that Gates' shared had a common theme. In his blog post, Gates wrote that he has lately found himself "reaching for books about the complicated relationship between humanity and nature."

'An Elegant Defense: The Extraordinary New Science of the Immune System: A Tale in Four Lives', by Matt Richtel, and 'Lights Out: Pride, Delusion, and the Fall of General Electric', by Thomas Gryta, and Ted Mann, are among Bill Gates' picks.

Gates also recommended a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Kolbert titled 'Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future'. Gates said that this book is "the most straightforward examination of humanity versus nature" on his list.

Gates also included Barack Obama's memoir 'A Promised Land' in his summer reading list. Gates said he is always interested in a book about American presidents calling it "a fascinating look at what it’s like to steer a country through challenging times."

The last book on the list is 'The Overstory', by Richard Powers, which Gates says "is one of the most unusual novels I’ve read in years." In his blog, Gates said that all the books belong to a different genre but they "all touch on what happens when people come into conflict with the world around them." 

Gates said this could be "because everyone’s lives have been upended by a virus. Or maybe it’s because I’ve spent so much time this year talking about what we need to do to avoid a climate disaster."

