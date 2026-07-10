'American jobs are for Americans': JD Vance backs US scrutiny of H-1B visas

JD Vance alleged that some companies and individuals have been exploiting the visa system to reduce wages for American workers

The Trump administration has started a major investigation into suspected fraud involving the H-1B and PERM visa programmes, which are commonly used by US companies to hire foreign professionals. The investigation is being carried out under the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, led by US Vice President JD Vance.

JD Vance Says American Jobs Must Go To Americans

Defending the crackdown, Vance said the administration wants to ensure that visa programmes are not misused. "We're fighting for your taxpayer money, but we're also making sure that fraudsters don't take advantage of these visa programs," Vance said while speaking at an event in Milwaukee.

He added, "This is a visa program that was set up to ensure that if you are a brilliant technology person or a brilliant scientist or a brilliant doctor, you could come to the United States and get access to this visa program."

Vance then stressed, "American jobs ought to go to American workers and not foreign fraudsters."

Claims Of Misuse Under Investigation

Vance alleged that some companies and individuals have been exploiting the visa system to reduce wages for American workers. "Big corporations and fraudsters overseas are using this program to undercut the wages of Americans. Today, the Federal Department of Labour has started dozens of subpoenas and investigations into foreign fraudsters who are trying to take advantage of the H-1B visa program,” he said.

Authorities Looking Into H-1B And PERM Cases

According to the administration, the investigation will examine allegations that employers and labour brokers misused the H-1B and PERM visa programmes, which are meant to fill genuine labour shortages in the United States.

As reported by PTI, the Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) said it uncovered what it described as widespread schemes involving fraudulent visa applications, wage kickback arrangements and practices that allegedly allowed employers to hire workers at below-market salaries.

Officials said these practices not only affected American workers but also exploited foreign employees.

Cognizant Mentioned During Investigation

The investigation has also brought Indian IT company Cognizant into focus. Speaking to Fox Business, Labour Department Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito said authorities have already started issuing subpoenas.

"We've already started to issue dozens of subpoenas; we are going to make sure that we track down every lead. We have whistleblowers talking about some of the biggest companies like Cognizant, who have been sort of, you know, in the chatter of issues with PERM and H-1B visas,” D'Esposito told Fox Business on Wednesday.

Officials Say Aim Is To Protect Visa System

US officials said the purpose of the investigation is to protect the integrity of labour programmes and ensure they are used only to address genuine workforce shortages.

"These abuses undermine the integrity of Department of Labour programs designed to address genuine labour shortages - not to line the pockets of bad actors at the expense of American jobs," the official statement said, according to PTI.