American economist decodes Donald Trump tariffs and BRICS alternative, says 'US acting as world's tough guy against…’

Richard Wolff, the US is “shooting itself in the foot” by imposing harsh 50% tariffs on Indian exports in an attempt to appear strong. Read here to know more.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 09:56 AM IST

American economist decodes Donald Trump tariffs and BRICS alternative, says 'US acting as world's tough guy against…'
Economist Richard Wolff has criticized the Trump administration's decision to impose 50% tariffs on Indian imports. He said, the US is behaving like the "world's tough guy" towards India, but this move is counterproductive. Wolff suggests that such actions push BRICS nations to create an economic alternative to the West.

How Donald Trump's action will impact US?

In an interview with Russia Today, Wolff noted that Trump's tariff actions would accelerate the development of BRICS nations. He believes this will result in a more integrated and successful economic alternative to the West.

On Wednesday, the United States increased tariffs on Indian goods to up to 50%, due to India's purchase of Russian oil. This is the highest rate among US trading partners, matching Brazil. Economists suggest this move could negatively impact growth and employment.

During an interview, journalist Rick Sanchez and Richard Wolff concurred that Washington's tariff announcement represented a significant shift. Sanchez remarked, "The world just changed."

“India is now, according to the United Nations, by population the largest country on Earth, having outgrown China, which used to have that position. If the United States, or Mr Trump, continues with threats against India, which has a long historical relationship with Russia going back to the days of the Soviet Union and ever since, they are playing with a very different adversary,” Wolff said.

What US economist said on Trump administration's decision to impose 50% tariffs on India?

According to the US economist, the Trump administration's decision to impose 50% tariffs on India will strengthen blocs like BRICS. This is because India may redirect its exports to these markets.

“If the United States shuts itself off to India by big tariffs, India will have to find other places to sell its exports. Just as Russia found another place to sell its energy, India will sell its exports no longer to the United States but to the rest of the BRICS nations,” he said.

“It is described as a historic moment, but for those with some humour, it will be the spectacle of the United States acting like the world's 'tough guy' while it actually shoots itself in the foot,” Wolff added.

Wolff's remarks follow White House trade advisor Peter Navarro's criticism of India. Navarro referred to the Russia-Ukraine conflict as "PM Modi's war," due to India's purchase of discounted crude oil from Moscow.

"Ukraine comes to us and Europe and says give us more money (for its war). Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. Consumers and businesses lose, workers lose, because India's high tariffs cause jobs, income and higher wages. The taxpayers lose because we have to fund Modi's war." Navarro told Bloomberg.

