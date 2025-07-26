American beef is back in Australia after 20-years long ban lifted, US president Donald Trump says, 'will sell so much...'

Australia has officially lifted the decades-long ban on American beef imports, which US president Donald trump hails as a 'historic win.' Trump said that US will now sell their 'safest and best' meat to Australia.

Donald Trump took his Truth social media account and said, “After many years Australia has agreed to accept American Beef! For a long time, and even though we are great friends, they actually banned our Beef. Now, we are going to sell so much to Australia because this is undeniable and irrefutable Proof that US Beef is the Safest and Best in the entire World.”

Meanwhile he also threatens other countries who have banned their 'magnificent beef' saying, 'The other Countries that refuse our magnificent Beef are ON NOTICE.' He added, ' All of our Nation’s Ranchers, who are some of the hardest working and most wonderful people, are smiling today, which means I am smiling too. Let’s keep the Hot Streak going. IT’S THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA!”

Strained ties between US and Australia

The lifting of ban on meat exports from US, comes amid rising trade tensions between two allies. Donald Trump administration introduced “Liberation Day” tariffs, threatening a 10% baseline import duty on Australian goods to protest the longstanding imbalance in beef trade. Trump accused Australia of benefitting from beef exports to the U.S. while it had blocked American beef since the early 2000s due to biosecurity concerns.

This decision will now be a 'major milestone' in trade links between two allies, US and Australia. US trade representative Jamieson Greer also hailed the decision and said, 'Yesterday's decision by Australia marks a major milestone in lowering trade barriers and securing market access for US farmers and ranchers. President Trump is taking decisive action to confront unfair trading practices, and Australia's decision to unlock market access for U.S. beef is a direct result of his leadership.'

Why Australia lifted the ban?

Australian Agriculture Minister Julie Collins explained that the previous ban on US meat was due to concerns over the traceability and cattle origin, particularly beef from US cattle born in Mexico or Canada.

However, updated U.S. protocols around cattle identification, disease control, and meat processing standards have now addressed the biosecurity concerns.

Clarifying on the protocol, Brooke Rollins, Secretary of agriculture said that Australian ban was a “non-scientific trade barriers.' She said, “American farmers and ranchers produce the safest, healthiest beef in the world. It's absurd that non-scientific trade barriers prevented our beef from being sold to consumers in Australia for the last 20 years.”

This decision will now allow American beef producers will now enter the Australian markets, giving rivalry to New Zealand meat and domestic meat. They are seeking high demand in big Australian cities like Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The meat prices will now be more competitive, giving optimum prices to consumers.