American Airlines Flight 1494 from San Diego to Chicago diverted to Phoenix after passenger tried to open aircraft door mid-air. Crew and passengers restrained man, flight landed safely.

An American Airlines flight heading to Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing in Phoenix, Arizona, after a passenger allegedly tried to open an aircraft door mid-air, triggering a struggle with crew and co-passengers.

American Airlines told Fox News that Flight 1494, which originated in San Diego, was diverted to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport because of an unruly passenger. His identity has not been disclosed.

Passenger refused crew instructions, tried to tamper with exit door

According to Phoenix Police, flyer had left his assigned seat and moved to front of aircraft, where he repeatedly refused crew instructions to return to his seat and attempted to tamper with an aircraft exit door.

The flight crew and other passengers managed to restrain man until aircraft landed safely in Phoenix around 1 am, police said. Passenger sustained a minor injury, but no other passengers or crew members were hurt.

Video recorded by a passenger shows man struggling with flight attendants and fellow travellers, who eventually pinned him to floor.

"Someone tried to take over plane": Passenger

Sean Bennett, who was aboard flight during incident, filmed struggle and shared footage on social media. "Someone tried to take over the plane. We are emergency landed in Phoenix. (sic) Several strong heroes took him down. We are safe," he wrote.

Video quickly went viral on social media, showing tense moments inside cabin as passengers worked together to control unruly flyer.

Flight resumed journey to Chicago after passenger removed

Flight resumed its journey to Chicago O'Hare International Airport after disruptive passenger was removed, according to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and American Airlines.

"American Airlines flight 1494 diverted to Phoenix (PHX) due to a disruptive customer. Upon arrival, law enforcement met aircraft and assisted with deplaning customer before flight continued to its destination," airline told Fox News Digital in a statement.

No arrest yet, FBI notified

Passenger was not arrested, Phoenix Police said. However, FBI was notified, and an investigation into incident is ongoing, according to CBS News.

Authorities are now probing why passenger attempted to open door mid-air and whether he was under influence of alcohol, drugs or facing a mental health episode. Opening an aircraft door mid-flight is extremely dangerous and can lead to federal charges, officials said.

Incident has once again raised concerns over unruly passenger behaviour on US flights, which has seen a sharp rise in recent years.