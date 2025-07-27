American Airlines flight catches fire before takeoff, all 179 passengers evacuated at Denver Airport, know details

A major accident was averted on Saturday afternoon (MST) after a part of American Airlines flight AA3023 caught fire at the Denver International Airport. The flight was about to take off when its landing gear caught fire. All 173 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated and assessed.

A major accident was averted on Saturday afternoon (MST) after a part of American Airlines flight AA3023 caught fire at the Denver International Airport. The flight was about to take off when its landing gear caught fire. However, the possible tragedy was averted as all 173 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated and assessed, with one who was taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries. Five others who were also injured were given first aid at the site.

Passengers safely rescued

Even after the tragedy was averted, the experience was horrific for the passengers. The incident occurred when the aircraft was about to take off for Miami and triggered an emergency evacuation on the runway. Soon, the rescue teams from the Denver Fire Department and airport authority arrived at the spot to prevent the fire from spreading and save the lives of passengers.

The Denver Fire Department said that the fire broke out close to the main wheels of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 at a time when the aircraft was still on Runway 34L. All 173 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft through the emergency exits, and no major medical emergency occured. Flight tracker website FlightAware said the original departing time of the flight was at 1:12 pm from Gate C34 at 1:12 pm, with the tyre fire occurring just before 2:45 pm (02:15 am IST).

Operations affected at airport

Confirming the incident, American Airlines has clarified that the plane was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, which witnessed a technical issue related to the tyres. The airline also confirmed that the plane has been removed from operation, and a comprehensive investigation into the matter will take place. The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) has said that the issue was due to a “possible landing gear incident.”

Due to the incident, operations at Denver International Airport were affected for a short time. The incoming flights were prevented from making a stop at the airport from 2:00 p.m. to shortly after 3:00 p.m., the airport officials said. According to FlightAware, around 87 flights were delayed during this hour, after which operations returned to normal.