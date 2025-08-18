America's gambit fails Russia, leaving a wounded Ukraine waiting in the cold

The Alaska summit did not bring the results many had hoped for. The United States had used India’s purchase of Russian oil as the reason to impose a 25% extra tariff on Indian goods.

The Alaska summit did not bring the results many had hoped for. The United States had used India’s purchase of Russian oil as the reason to impose a 25% extra tariff on Indian goods. It was expected that the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage (city in Alaska) might lead to progress on a ceasefire in Europe, but no clear solution came out, and the war that began with Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine continues without an end in sight.

“There is no deal until there is a deal,” was Trump’s comment after the two leaders parted ways, meaning the talks will continue.

Some countries felt relieved because the meeting did not turn into another Yalta-style deal, where big powers once divided up large regions to serve their own interests and agendas.

A Yalta-style deal refers to the Yalta Conference of 1945, held in Yalta, a resort city on the Crimean Peninsula by the Black Sea. Near the end of World War II, the leaders of the United States, Soviet Union, and United Kingdom—Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill—met there to decide how to divide control of post-war Europe. At Yalta, powerful nations made decisions about borders, governments, and spheres of influence without including the smaller countries affected. The term is now used to describe any situation where major powers divide or control regions for their own benefit, ignoring those directly involved.

For New Delhi, the failed summit was a disappointment, but only a small one compared to its already strained ties with the US, which seems to have paused trade talks with India. Before the meeting, Trump had hinted that his tariffs were a way to pressure Moscow, but many did not take it seriously. The future of his 25% tariff on Indian goods remains uncertain, and so does the chance of him becoming a peacemaker who could win a Nobel Prize.

The problem with the US White House being seen as wanting a Nobel Peace Prize is that it can give clever governments an incentive to drag out conflicts (intentionally prolong wars or disputes instead of solving them quickly), knowing the US might step in for its own image. In today’s world, issues of war and peace are closely tied to trade and global politics, so they affect everyone, not just the countries at war. It is also natural that Ukraine is getting the most attention, because the Western countries (Global North) are directly involved, and NATO has taken a major role in the conflict.

Trump informed Kyiv and NATO allies in Europe about his meeting with Putin. The European leaders, who strongly support Ukraine’s territorial integrity and want to be involved in any peace deal, were only partly reassured when Trump described the Alaska talks as “productive.”

After the summit, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the best way to end the Russia-Ukraine war is through a full Peace Agreement, not just a temporary ceasefire, since ceasefires often collapse. But in an interview with Fox News, he revealed that he and Putin also talked about possible land swaps between the two sides and security guarantees for Ukraine. Even so, the chances look very low that Russia will give up the Ukrainian territories it has taken.

A peace deal can only be praised if it is accepted by the people most affected by the war. In Europe, Trump faces a tough challenge, since the locals, tired of war, will not be easily satisfied. This means that for any agreement to work, it must truly address the needs and concerns of ordinary people, not just the interests of big powers. He may have a better chance in West Asia, where many people have been driven to the brink by the actions of Israel, a US ally—here too, peace will only hold if the affected population feels it is fair and just.

Helping Palestinians in Gaza, who are suffering badly, would itself show real intent for peace, and finding a fair balance of rights between both sides is not difficult. The Oslo peace process had once brought a Nobel Prize in 1994, before it collapsed as Israel moved to the right. If the White House now makes a serious effort for a just solution that does not leave either side hopeless, it too could be seen as worthy of such recognition. Of course, there may be resistance in both the US and Israel, but true leadership means guiding opinion, not being limited by it. Trump can also claim credit for ending the Iran-Israel war this summer, which strengthens his case.

The Oslo Peace Process was a series of agreements in the 1990s between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Signed in 1993, it aimed to bring peace by letting Palestinians govern parts of the West Bank and Gaza. It raised hopes for peace but later collapsed due to violence and disagreements.

As a geopolitical advantage, working for peace in Gaza would make it harder for countries in the Global South (developing nations in Asia, Africa, and Latin America) to label the United States as an imperialist bully that only pushes its own power. If Trump wants peace to be remembered as a big part of his legacy, he must do something unexpected that truly changes global opinion. In this sense, what happens in Gaza may shape how history remembers him even more than the war in Ukraine, because it directly affects how the world views America’s role in conflicts.

