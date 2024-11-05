Trump’s campaign slogan, “Kamala Broke It, Trump Will Fix It,” captures his core message that the current administration’s policies have weakened America.

As the US approaches the 2024 presidential election, Indian students and professionals are watching with bated breath. For students like Rishi Kapoor, a PhD hopeful, and Meera Singh, an AI researcher on OPT, the stakes go beyond the usual policy shifts—they are about opportunities, pathways, and security in their pursuit of the American dream. The sharply contrasting visions offered by Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump represent two divergent futures for immigration, education, and security policies in the U.S—policies that could profoundly shape the American experience for Indians in the US.



Competing Visions: Trump’s “Fix It” vs. Harris’s Vision for Progress



Trump’s campaign slogan, “Kamala Broke It, Trump Will Fix It,” captures his core message that the current administration’s policies have weakened America. From inflation to immigration, Trump has framed his campaign as one of restoration, promising a return to stricter controls and prioritisation of national interests. His pledge for the “largest deportation operation” in U.S. history has stoked anxiety among immigrant communities, especially Indian professionals and students on temporary visas, who now face heightened uncertainty.



In contrast, Harris’s campaign has rallied around the slogan “When We Fight, We Win,” a message that reflects her focus on social progress, inclusion, and balanced immigration reform. For Harris, strengthening America means embracing global talent and supporting pathways for skilled immigrants to contribute to society. Her approach promises stability and accessibility, particularly for Indian students and professionals who seek both educational and career growth in the U.S.

The Impact on Indian Students and Professionals

Heightened Scrutiny on Legal Immigration

Trump’s proposed policies point toward stricter controls on legal immigration, which could impact entry processes for H-1B visas, student visas, and family-based immigration. For Indian students and professionals—who make up a significant portion of the U.S. immigrant workforce—these policies could introduce additional delays and complications in visa approvals. Indian workers in sectors like technology and healthcare, who are largely reliant on H-1B and OPT visas, may find it harder to establish secure, long-term careers in the U.S. under a more restrictive immigration system



STEM Education: National Security Concerns vs. Collaboration

Under Trump: Additional restrictions for foreign nationals in sensitive fields like AI and cybersecurity, potentially limiting research and employment opportunities for Indian students in STEM Under Harris: An emphasis on expanding H-1B quotas, accelerating STEM visa processing, and encouraging global collaboration, making the U.S. a more attractive destination for Indian talent in tech and science.

• Under Trump: Trump’s vision for “fixing” immigration includes tighter restrictions in high-stakes fields like AI, cybersecurity, and other STEM areas, aimed at reducing foreign access to sensitive research and innovation. His administration could introduce additional security measures for international students, extending visa processing times and potentially limiting post-graduate employment in certain sectors. Indian students like Meera, who pursue advanced tech degrees, may find fewer pathways for research collaboration or employment in tech-heavy regions. For students like Meera Singh, this could result in fewer opportunities to contribute to cutting-edge projects in US tech sectors.



• Under Harris: Harris’s approach aims to foster an inclusive STEM environment. She could potentially expand H-1B quotas, accelerating visa processing, and encouraging collaboration. Her policies reflect a belief that diverse perspectives drive innovation, making the U.S. a vibrant destination for global talent. For students like Meera, this means a more accessible and supportive environment in which to contribute to and benefit from America’s technological advancements.



Broader Consequences for Indian Professionals



The Indian-American community plays an essential role in the U.S. economy, and over 140,000 student visas were issued to Indian students in 2023 alone, making India the largest source of international students in the U.S. Trump’s approach to immigration reform includes a possible clampdown on legal migration, which has raised fears within the Indian-American community. Concerns are amplified by the potential loss of high salaries and career growth opportunities; U.S.-based Indian professionals often earn significantly more than they would in India, where salaries can range from Rs 300,000 to Rs 800,000 per year, compared to Rs 1 crore or more in the U.S. Any restrictions on immigration pathways could directly impact this demographic, affecting the overall U.S.-India relationship in terms of talent exchange and economic collaboration.



Business Education: Domestic Emphasis vs. Global Perspective

Under Trump: Greater emphasis on domestic priorities in U.S. business schools, which may restrict funding and work options for international MBA students. Under Harris: Support for a globally integrated business education, encouraging cross-cultural exchange and creating more robust career pathways for Indian MBA students.



• Under Trump: Trump’s vision could reshape business education to focus more on domestic priorities. His policies may restrict post-study work options for international MBA students and require higher financial proof, making U.S. business schools less accessible for middle-income students from India. The Trump administration’s emphasis on self-funded education and limited access for non-U.S. graduates could narrow career options for Indian students in U.S. business programs.



• Under Harris: Harris envisions a globally integrated business education system that values multicultural perspectives and cross-border collaboration. Her “business friendly” and support for international entrepreneurship makes the U.S. a compelling destination for Indian students pursuing MBAs. By fostering cross-cultural understanding, her policies would better prepare students to thrive in the interconnected global economy.



Healthcare Pathways: Domestic Priority vs. Workforce Inclusion



Under Trump: Prioritization of U.S.-trained healthcare professionals, likely reducing residency slots for international medical graduates and favouring American-trained practitioners. Under Harris: Expansion of residency slots and streamlined visa processes, allowing Indian medical graduates to fill workforce gaps, particularly in underserved areas.

• Under Trump: Trump’s approach in the healthcare sector could favour U.S.-trained professionals, potentially limiting residency slots for international medical graduates. His policy direction aims to prioritize domestic graduates, which may present additional challenges for Indian medical students looking to complete residencies in the U.S. As Trump has emphasized, his goal is to “fix” healthcare by focusing on American needs, which could reduce opportunities for international students in medical fields.



• Under Harris: Harris’s policies in healthcare aim to address workforce gaps by supporting skilled international professionals. By expanding residency slots and streamlining visas, she envisions a healthcare system enriched by global expertise, providing more accessible entry points for Indian medical graduates. Her vision of healthcare reform values inclusivity, making it easier for international students to fill critical roles in underserved areas.

Financial Considerations: Higher Costs vs. Accessible Education

Under Trump: Higher financial requirements for international students, with limited work rights for dependents and increased self-funding obligations. Under Harris: Flexible financial policies, including more scholarships and work opportunities for dependents, making U.S. education more feasible for middle-income families from India.

• Under Trump: Financially, Trump’s approach includes higher self-funding requirements, aligning with his focus on reducing foreign dependency. This could make U.S. education more financially burdensome for Indian students, requiring extensive financial proof and limiting work options for dependents. Rising educational costs and limited work rights could push some prospective students to explore other countries where educational expenses and work opportunities are more predictable.

• Under Harris: Harris’s policies propose flexible financial requirements, increased scholarships, and enhanced work rights for dependents, making the U.S. an attractive and financially viable destination for middle-income students from India. This financial accessibility aligns with Harris’s vision of an inclusive education system that remains globally competitive.



Navigating the Path Forward



Harris’s policies could enable Rishi to walk the halls of Harvard, contributing ground-breaking research that advances American science, while also allowing Meera to continue her AI work in Silicon Valley, shaping the future of technology alongside a diverse team. In contrast, under Trump’s more restrictive approach, their paths might diverge significantly, as the journey to an American education could become financially and logistically challenging, potentially forcing them to explore alternative destinations that value international talent without the added barriers.



As Indian families weigh their options, the outcome of this election signifies more than just policies; it will shape the personal journeys of students like Rishi Kapoor and Meera Singh. For them, the 2024 election isn’t just about who leads the country; it’s about whether their dreams can find a home here.

However, In the story of modern America, Indian talent plays a starring role—and it’s a role no administration can afford to cut. From pioneering AI breakthroughs in Silicon Valley to redefining strategies on Wall Street, and infusing creativity across industries, it is proven that the "American dream" is not just a personal pursuit but a collective aspiration that enriches the nation as a whole. And they’re here to

stay, no matter who holds the White House.

This symbiotic relationship underscores a powerful truth: America’s future is inextricably linked to the contributions of Indian communities. While political rhetoric may fluctuate, the need for high-skilled workers is a constant reality. As we move forward, one thing is clear: the pursuit of opportunity, collaboration, and innovation will continue to thrive, driven by the ambition of those who dare to dream.



Regardless of which party takes the reins in the upcoming election, the mutual reliance between the U.S. and Indian talent remains a cornerstone of economic growth.

The American dream endures—not in spite of global talent, but because of it.