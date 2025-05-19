High-speed trains, capable of speeds of 250 km/h or more, are a concept the U.S. has yet to fully embrace. The U.S. currently has two high-speed rail corridors under construction, with more in the planning stages.

America is one of the most developed countries in the world with a population of 340 million, however, it lags behind in high-speed rail. The country, known for its infrastructure spending on highways and airports, surprisingly lacks a single high-speed railway line. While the U.S. boasts 71 interstate highways and over 5,000 airports, Americans have yet to experience bullet trains.

In stark contrast, China has developed over 50,000 kilometers of high-speed rail, and the European Union has approximately 8,500 kilometers. This raises the question of why the U.S. trails behind China and Europe in this area.

High-speed trains, capable of speeds of 250 km/h or more, are a concept the U.S. has yet to fully embrace. According to BBC.com, writer Will Doig points out that the U.S. is "a very car-addicted nation." He explains that a lack of public interest and opposition to such projects in certain areas have hindered the government's prioritisation of high-speed rail. This contrasts with China and European countries, which have made significant investments in fast trains, while Americans continue to favor cars and planes for long-distance travel.

However, there are signs of change. The U.S. currently has two high-speed rail corridors under construction, with more in the planning stages. Yet, progress remains slow. The decision by Donald Trump to withdraw funding from a proposed project has cast doubt on the future of high-speed rail in America.

The United States is currently developing two high-speed rail projects. One is the San Francisco to Los Angeles line in California, and the other is a proposed route from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Additionally, there are plans for a new high-speed rail line connecting Portland, Oregon, to Seattle, Washington, and extending to Vancouver, Canada. A project between Dallas and Houston in Texas was also proposed, but the Trump administration's cancellation of a $63.9 million grant has raised significant concerns about its future, according to BBC.com.

The California state government is overseeing the San Francisco to Los Angeles high-speed rail project, slated for completion by 2033. The Los Angeles to Las Vegas line, known as Brightline West, is a privately funded project, aiming to be operational by 2028.

China boasts the world's largest high-speed rail network, spanning over 50,000 kilometers. In the European Union, the total length of high-speed rail lines is approximately 8,556 kilometers, with Spain leading at 3,190 kilometers.

The United Kingdom currently operates one high-speed rail line, covering 68 miles from the Channel Tunnel to London St Pancras. Another project, High Speed 2 (HS2), is under construction between London and Birmingham, though it has encountered delays due to financial issues.

China's high-speed rail network is projected to extend to approximately 60,000 kilometers by 2030. According to the Denmark-based think tank '21st Century Europe', cities in China connected by high-speed rail experienced an average economic growth of 14.2%.

In addition to expanding its own network, China is assisting other Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, in developing their high-speed rail systems.