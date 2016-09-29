America 'needs an adult' in White House: Michelle Obama takes dig at Donald Trump

Headlines

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

ES Ranganathan elucidates on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and its importance

The Benefits of Using Quick-Dry Towels during the Rainy Season

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

Jailer showcase: Nelson brings back vintage Rajinikanth with mega action sequences, fans say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

HomeWorld

World

America 'needs an adult' in White House: Michelle Obama takes dig at Donald Trump

"When making life-or-death, war-or-peace decisions, a president just cannot pop off or lash out irrationally. No, we need an adult in the White House, I guarantee you," said Michelle Obama at an election rally in support of Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2016, 02:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US First Lady Michelle Obama took a dig at US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, saying America "needs an adult in the White House" and not a person who is "erratic and threatening".

"When making life-or-death, war-or-peace decisions, a president just cannot pop off or lash out irrationally. No, we need an adult in the White House, I guarantee you," she said at an election rally in support of Hillary Clinton at the La Salle University in Philadelphia as she made a strong pitch for the 68-year-old Democratic presidential candidate.

Michelle, without mentioning Trump, 70, said the US needs someone who is compassionate. "Someone who will be a role model for our kids. Someone who is not just in this for themselves but for the good of this entire country - all of us. At the end of the day, the presidency does not change who you are, it reveals who you are and the same is true of a presidential campaign," she said.

US presidential campaigns, Michelle said, are very long - nearly two and a half years, or half of one presidential term.

Michelle said a candidate is not going to suddenly change once they are in office - just the opposite, in fact. "Because the minute that individual takes that oath, they are under the hottest, harshest light there is, and there is no way to hide who they really are. But see, at that point, it is too late. They are the leader of the world's largest economy, Commander-in-Chief of the most powerful military force on Earth. With every word they utter, they can start wars, crash markets, fundamentally change the course of this planet," she warned.

Michelle said Clinton is the best one to be the next president of the US. "We know that Hillary is the right person because we have seen her character and commitment not just during this campaign but over the course of her entire life. We have seen her dedication to public service how after law school, she became an advocate for kids with disabilities. She fought for children's health care as First Lady and for quality childcare as a Senator.

"When she did not become president in 2008, Hillary did not throw in the towel. She once again answered the call to serve and earned sky-high approval ratings for the outstanding job she did for us as our Secretary of State," Michelle said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

LPG gas cylinder price drop: 19 kg cylinder rates slashed by Rs 99.75; check latest prices in Delhi NCR, Mumbai

Ranveer Singh reveals redaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

Meet billionaire brothers behind record-breaking Rs 2200 crore real estate deals, their combined net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE