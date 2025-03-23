Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to marry in Venice this summer, with invitations already sent and plans still in progress.

Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos is preparing to marry his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, and the wedding is fast approaching. According to recent reports, invitations for the much-anticipated event are already being sent out to guests. The wedding is set to take place in the beautiful city of Venice, Italy, sometime this summer, according to Page Six. Early reports had suggested the couple might marry aboard Bezos' massive yacht, valued at USD 500 million, in June.

Bezos, 61, was previously married to MacKenzie Scott, but the couple separated years ago. Shortly after their divorce, Bezos began his relationship with Sanchez, 55, a former news anchor. Like Bezos, Sanchez also ended her marriage that same year, to talent agent Patrick Whitesell.

The couple got engaged in May 2023, and in an interview, Sanchez shared a touching moment about the proposal. Bezos, known for his wealth and extravagant gestures, proposed with a stunning 20-carat pink diamond ring valued at USD 2.5 million. He had hidden the ring under her pillow after dinner, and Sanchez, who was removing her makeup at the time, was left in shock upon discovering it. “When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” she recalled.

In the same interview with Vogue, Sanchez expressed her excitement about becoming Mrs. Bezos. When asked if she would take his surname, she responded enthusiastically, saying, "Uh, yes, one hundred percent. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."

Although the couple has been engaged for several months, Sanchez explained that they are still contemplating the details of the wedding. She shared that they have not yet decided whether the ceremony will be large or small, or if it will take place overseas. Despite the uncertainty, one thing is clear—Bezos and Sanchez are excited about their future together and the upcoming wedding.