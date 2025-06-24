Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, and his partner Lauren Sanchez are all set for their grand wedding in the fairytale Italian city of Venice. It has been confirmed that about 200 guests will attend the event dubbed the "wedding of the century." But who all are on the coveted guest list?

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, and his partner Lauren Sanchez are all set for their grand wedding in the fairytale Italian city of Venice. The wedding celebrations will begin with much pomp and show on Tuesday, June 24. As expected, it's going to be a star-studded affair, with the who's who of the world marking their presence. It has been confirmed that about 200 guests will attend the event dubbed the "wedding of the century." But who all are on the coveted guest list?

Guests include a Trump

Even though the official guest list remains private for obvious reasons, here are names of guests that have been reported or are expected to be part of the celebrations.

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

Jared Kushner's brother Joshua Kushner and his wife, model Karlie Kloss.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian; known to be close friends of Sanchez.

Katy Perry and Gayle King; Sanchez's fellow Blue Origin space travelers.

TV star Oprah Winfrey

Actress-producer Salma Hayek Pinault

Singer Barbra Streisand

Model Miranda Kerr

Actors Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Billionaire Bill Gates; he attended Bezos and Sanchez' yacht engagement celebrations in 2023.

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, who earlier hosted a party for the couple in Beverly Hills.

Goody bags for guests filled with...

The high-profile guests will be staying at some of the best hotels in Venice, including Gritti Palace, St. Regis, Belmond Cipriani and Hotel Danieli. Bezos and Sanchez have reportedly asked guests to donate to charity instead of bringing gifts. As a return gift, the attendees will be treated to goody bags filled with locally-crafted Venetian glassware from the Italian company Laguna B and traditional sweets from Rosa Salva.