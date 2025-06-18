Although the exact location is still unknown, the ceremony will reportedly take place on board Bezos's $500 million superyacht Koru, which will be anchored in the lagoon in Venice.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, who got engaged in May 2023, have planned an extravagant wedding in Venice. The celebrations of the union of Bezos, the third-richest man in the world with a net worth of over $220 billion and Sanchez, the Emmy-winning journalist and aerospace businesswoman, is a much-talked-about affair. The couple is expected to spend a fortune around USD 10 million, scheduled from June 24. Reportedly, the billionaire has booked the entire island of San Giorgio Maggiore for the wedding. Five of Venice’s most luxurious hotels and every available water taxi in the city have also been reserved for the big day. The expectations are high as elite guests and Michelin-starred catering have also been part of the lavish wedding. However, on the other hand, the wedding is attracting protests from Venice locals.

Bezos’ multi-day wedding celebration

Bezos’ wedding celebrations are expected to be a multi-day event between June 24 to 26 in Venice, Italy. Although the exact location is still unknown, the ceremony will take place on board Bezos's $500 million superyacht Koru, which will be anchored in the lagoon in Venice, as reported by CNN.

Wedding planner, decoration and food

Top Venetian designer Laguna B, a local design studio famous for handblown Murano glass will provide decorative elements for the high-profile event. Rosa Salva, the oldest pastry shop in Venice, is reportedly hired to prepare an assortment of traditional Venetian treats. They will be creating a variety of delicious treats for goody bags, which will include bussola buttery biscuits and tiny zaletti cookies among others. The London-based event company Lanza & Baucina is reportedly handling the party décor, according to The Times.



Why Venice locals protesting Bezos’ wedding

The locals are concerned about the Bezos' high-profile wedding having the potential to fuel overtourism and disrupt daily life. Local activists have staged protests against Bezos arguing that such a large-scale private celebration may strain the infrastructure and risk shutting down parts of the historic city.



