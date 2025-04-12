The new immigration policy, backed by the US administration led by President Donald Trump, is likely to change the standards of immigration compliance across the country.

All foreign nationals residing in the United States for over 30 days are now required to get themselves registered with authorities or else face serious penalties, including fines, imprisonment, or both or even deportation under a new policy introduced by President Donald Trump-led government.

“All foreign nationals present in the United States longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply with this is a crime punishable by fines, imprisonment, or both… If not, you will be arrested, fined, deported, never to return to our country again,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement during her daily press briefing on Saturday, i.e., April 12.

As per a report by The Indian Express, US District Judge Tevor N. McFadden, a Trump appointee, rejected legal challenges seeking to halt the policy. He ruled that the petitioners lacked sufficient ground to halt the enforcement of the measure.

Under the new rule

Under the new rule, all non-citizens residing in the United States for over 30 days - including visa holders, green card recipients, and work permit holders—must register with the federal government, carrying the necessary documents. Non-compliance of the same could result in fines of upto USD 5000 or imprisonment or both.

Moreover, children who turn 14 must re-register wih the government within 30 days of their birthday.