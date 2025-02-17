Ukrainian President Zelensky, Russian President Putin, and US President Trump are set to meet in Saudi Arabia for important talks.

In a groundbreaking development, Saudi Arabia will host a high-stakes meeting involving three major global leaders: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump. This summit, scheduled to take place in Riyadh, marks a significant moment in global diplomacy as the three leaders will come together amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will face a difficult task in balancing the conflicting interests of these influential figures and maintaining harmony during their discussions.

Ukrainian President Zelensky will travel to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, accompanied by his wife, for what his spokesperson called a "long-planned" official visit. However, the spokesperson clarified that Zelensky does not have plans to meet with Russian or US officials during this trip. The visit comes one day after a crucial meeting between US and Russian officials, aimed at discussing solutions to end the ongoing conflict.

The US and Russian delegations will meet in Riyadh on Tuesday, where they will focus on the Russia-Ukraine war and potential ceasefire measures. The war has now entered its third year, resulting in the loss of millions of lives and significant financial damage, with no clear path to peace in sight. Despite this, the discussions in Riyadh may offer a glimmer of hope for diplomacy and conflict resolution.

There are also speculations that Presidents Putin and Trump might meet separately in Riyadh. Although it is uncertain whether all three leaders will hold a trilateral meeting, this summit holds great potential for shaping future diplomatic efforts.

Furthermore, US Secretary of State Sergey Lavrov and National Security Advisor Mike Walts will also attend the talks, further emphasizing the importance of the meeting. Russian officials, including Sergey Ushakov, President Putin's diplomatic advisor, are expected to arrive in Riyadh for the discussions.

For Saudi Arabia, hosting this summit represents a significant diplomatic test, as the Kingdom must navigate the delicate balance of international relations while facilitating constructive conversations among these powerful world leaders. The outcomes of this summit could play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.