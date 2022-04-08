All about the secret lives of Vladimir Putin's daughters Maria and Katerina

Amid Russian invasion of Ukraine and war atrocities, President Vladimir Putin is facing the heat from the West. The European countries and United States have levied some of the strictest economic sanctions on Russia, President Putin, Russian bussinessmen and politicians and others.

And now its the turn of Putin's daughters to face the heat due to their father imposing a war on Ukraine. The United States has put sanctions on Maria Vorontsova, also known by Mariya Putina and Katerina Tikhonova, both daughters of President Vladimir Putin. The US feels that they may have control over some of their father's property.

So what do Putin's two daughters do? Where do both live? Here we reveal before you some proven facts about their secret lives. Putin has always kept his family away from the media. Katerina Tikhonova is a business woman and Maria Vorontsova is a doctor. Both of them are daughters from his ex-wife Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya. Putin divorced Lyudmila in 2013.

There have been only two occasions when Vladimir Putin has publicly talked about his children, although he did not take their names. In a 2015 press conference, he surprised everyone by talking about his children. Putin had said, "They studied only in Russian universities. I am so proud of them."

Putin has always been very private about his personal life. In 2008, he told the New York Times, "Society has a right to know how public figures live. But even in this case, there is a limit."

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Putin's eldest daughter Maria Vorontsova also studied in East Germany, before leaving to study Biology at St Petersburg State University. Later she attended medical school in Moscow and people know her as Endocrinologist.

Reports say that Maria is married to Dutch businessman Jorrit Faassen and lives with her family in the province of South Holland in the Netherlands. In an interview with TV channel Russia 1 in 2019, interesting information was given about her life. In the interview, she revealed that she owns a medical firm.

Putin's younger daughter Katrina has worked at Moscow University. She is known for her success as a rock 'n roll dancer. In 2015, the news agency Reuters revealed that his daughter had participated in the World Rock 'N' Roll event.