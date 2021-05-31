All about ‘Patient Su’ who is believed to first person to get infected with COVID-19

A massive hunt has been launched for a Chinese woman known as "Patient Su" who is believed to be the first Covid case infected by a potential lab leak of the deadly virus from a lab in Wuhan.

Sources said that the woman, 61, contracted a mystery condition in November which is around one month before China informed the World Health Organisation about COVID-19 outbreak.

China is under tremendous pressure from global community to come clean that it was not behind the creation of coronavirus as as circumstantial evidence continues to hint that Covid-19 was developed at Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

British spies claim that the theory is "feasible" and US President Joe Biden has already ordered a "redoubled" investigation, reported The Sun. A new study has claimed that coronavirus was "engineered" and it has no natural ancestor.

The Mail reported on Sunday, amongst all these theories about origin of coronavirus there is a mysterious woman known only as "Patient Su".

According to reports, a leading Chinese official disclosed the details of her case by mistake as she is believed to be the first person to get infected with the deadly virus.

A Chinese medical journal showed that "Patient Su" lived around three miles from WIV and she got infected with COVID-19 in November and was taken to the nearby Rongjun Hospital in Wuhan for treatment.

The woman's close proximity to both WIV and another security lab run by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control nearby gives credence to the theory that coronavirus has emerged due to a lab leak.

Meanwhile, China furiously claims that coronavirus was developed at Wuhan lab and Beijing slammed US President Joe Biden accusing him of playing politics.