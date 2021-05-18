All about new COVID-19 strain which is infecting children in Singapore

The government of Singapore has announced a new strain of the COVID-19 virus that is affecting children, thus shutting down schools. The government also issued a warning saying that the new virus variant first found in India was affecting children.

Singapore's education minister Chan Chun said that "mutations are much more virulent, and they seem to attack the younger children". The education minister added that the government is working on a plan to vaccinate all the students under the age of 16 in the country.

Singapore had recorded 333 COVID-19 cases on Monday putting the authorities on high alert. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also said that the B.1.617 strain is affecting the children more.

"We know that this is a very difficult period for everyone. This is clearly a setback in our fight against COVID-19. But we are resolved to keep fellow Singaporeans safe and to see Singapore safely through this crisis." Minister for Education of Singapore, Lawrence Wong Shyun Tsai added.

As Singapore draws up plans to vaccinate its young, reports state that the children who have contracted the virus so far are not seriously ill and a few of them have mild symptoms of coronavirus.

In view of this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, urged the Centre to suspend all air operations with the Southeast Asian country.

Kejriwal flagged the new COVID strain which he said has been detected in Singapore and is proving dangerous for children. Arguing that it can come as a third wave in India, Kejriwal said the Centre should take immediate measures, including suspension of flights to and from Singapore.

"The new form of Coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi as a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect; 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," Kejriwal tweeted.

As per media reports, Singapore will shut schools from Wednesday as the authorities concerned have warned that new coronavirus strains, such as the one first detected in India, were affecting more children.