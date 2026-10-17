All 9 Indians aboard chemical tanker YARA J safe in Romania, confirms Embassy

The Indian Embassy in Bucharest confirmed that all nine Indian seafarers aboard chemical tanker YARA J are safe after the vessel reached Romania’s Port of Constanta.

All nine Indian seafarers aboard chemical tanker YARA J are safe, the Indian Embassy in Bucharest said on Saturday. The vessel, identified by IMO number 9221803, has also reached Romania’s Port of Constanta, bringing relief after recent security concerns involving commercial shipping in the Black Sea region.

The confirmation came after India’s Ambassador to Romania, Manoj Mohapatra, spoke with Romanian authorities and the tanker’s Company Security Officer (CSO).

Indian Embassy assures crew of government support

In a statement shared on X, the Embassy said, "Amb. Manoj Mohapatra spoke with Romanian authorities, including SAR Romania and MRCC Constanta, as well as the CSO of the chemical tanker YARA J (IMO: 9221803). It was confirmed that all nine Indian seafarers on board are safe and the vessel has arrived at the Port of Constanta. The Ambassador assured them of the Government of India's full support and assistance."

The development comes amid heightened concern over attacks involving commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

Three Indians rescued from another vessel return home

The Embassy had earlier confirmed that three Indian nationals rescued from the commercial vessel MV Royad Mammadov had left Romania and were travelling back to India. The three seafarers were identified as Sahil Sandhu, Ashwini Kumar and Harman Singh.

According to the Embassy, "Three Indian nationals, Shri Sahil Sandhu, Shri Ashwini Kumar and Shri Harman Singh, departed for India today. The Embassy provided all necessary support and assistance to facilitate their return."

The diplomatic mission also thanked the Romanian authorities and rescue teams for their help.

"We express our sincere gratitude to the Romanian authorities, Constanta County Hospital, and the Romanian rescue teams for their invaluable assistance, cooperation and support."

The three Indian nationals had been rescued from MV Royad Mammadov on October 6 after the vessel came under attack in the Black Sea.

India condemns attacks on commercial vessels

The incidents prompted India to raise concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea. On October 7, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned attacks on commercial vessels in the region and called for dialogue and diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

During a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such attacks threaten international maritime trade and put the lives of seafarers at risk.

"We have seen a string of attacks targeting commercial vessels in the Black Sea region in the last one or two days. We condemn such attacks that threaten commercial shipping and endanger the lives of our seafaring community. First, the commercial vessel MV Royad Mammadov came under attack while it was sailing in the Black Sea. There were three Indian nationals on board. All of them are safe, but one of them got injured, and he is receiving treatment. We thank the Romanian authorities, who lent us a helping hand and have been very helpful in this particular incident."

The confirmation regarding YARA J means all nine Indian crew members aboard the tanker are currently safe, with the vessel now at Constanta.