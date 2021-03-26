All-25 Indian crew members of Ever Given container ship safe

Efforts are still on to fully tow the giant cargo ship Ever Given grounded in the Suez Canal for over two days. The entire crew of 25 Indians of the MV Ever Given ship is safe, said the Japanese-owned company managing the container.

The 400-meter-long and 224,000-tonne container ship Ever Given, almost as long as the Empire State Building, got stuck diagonally due to high winds and a dust storm in Suez Canal, the busiest shipping channel linking Asia and Europe.

In a setback for global trade, officials stopped all ships entering the Suez Canal channel on Thursday. The blockage has affected the daily movement of goods worth an estimated USD 9.6 billion, according to data from Lloyd's List.

Dredgers have joined efforts to completely refloat the giant cargo ship, in what could be a weeks-long rescue operation.

As of Wednesday, the operator said that the ship was partially refloated and placed alongside the Canal bank.

As per media reports, the ship along with the Indian crew had two pilots from Egypt's canal authority aboard the vessel to guide it when the grounding happened around 7:45 am on Tuesday.

Earlier on Thursday, a source in the company told Sputnik that the waterway was still blocked and the rescue operation involving eight tugs to refloat the 400-meter (1,312-foot) ship was underway.

Details of the incident

The 224,000-tonne Ever Given, among the largest container vessels in the world, got stranded on Tuesday morning while on the way from China to the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

Due to strong winds and a dust storm, the giant cargo ship Ever Given lost the ability to steer.

The incident completely blocked the traffic along the waterway delaying dozens of ships carrying different products.

The other ships either had to be re-routed or wait for their turn to enter the Suez canal.

Suez Canal is the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe through which about 12% of global trade passes.

As multiple oil tankers were reportedly affected by the disruptions oil prices in international markets have triggered.

Oil prices rose more than 3% on Friday, rebounding on concerns it could take weeks to dislodge the giant container ship.

(With ANI Inputs)