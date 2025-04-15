The CIA document claims a Soviet unit spotted a low-flying, saucer-shaped UFO after they fired a surface-to-air missile and brought down the mysterious aircraft. The report further claims that five humanoid figures, short with large heads and big black eyes, emerged from the wreckage.

Did the Soviet troops meet aliens and have an encounter with them during a training session in Ukraine in 1990? A report claiming to be based on a declassified document of the US intelligence agency the CIA has gone viral. The report, based on the articles published in Canadian Weekly World News and the Ukrainian newspaper Holos Ukrayiny in 1993 claims that the Soviet Army had an encounter with the aliens. According to the report, the alleged incident occurred in 1989 or 1990 during a Soviet military training exercise, in Siberia or Ukraine.

The CIA document claims a Soviet unit spotted a low-flying, saucer-shaped UFO after they fired a surface-to-air missile and brought down the mysterious aircraft. The report further claims that five humanoid figures, short with large heads and big black eyes, emerged from the wreckage. However, they merged into a single spherical object, which emitted a loud buzzing sound and then exploded in a blinding flash of light.

According to the declassified CIA paper, the blast allegedly turned 23 of the 25 soldiers into "stone poles", with their molecular structure resembling limestone, as if some unknown energy source petrified them. However, two Soviet soldiers survived, supposedly because they were in a shaded area and less exposed to the light. It has been claimed that the remains and UFO debris were taken away to a secret research facility near Moscow.

The CIA document is supposed to be based on a 250-page KGB file obtained after the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991. Quoting an unnamed CIA analyst, it says, "If the KGB file corresponds to reality, this is an extremely menacing case." It also suggested that aliens have technology far beyond human capabilities.

However, the report is based on foreign media claims, not a firsthand CIA investigation. Rejecting the report, ex-CIA agent Mike Baker has called it "dubious", and pointed out it appears to be pulp sci-fi and likely got distorted through multiple retellings. On the other hand, UFO enthusiasts argue that details like the limestone transformation and survivor accounts can be rejected, particularly because it has been claimed by the CIA.