Alibaba co-founder and billionaire Jack Ma makes first public appearance after months, here's the BIG update

Alibaba Group CEO and Chinese billionaire Jack Ma made his first public appearance since October via a live video meeting on Wednesday (January 20).

The speculations over Jack Ma's whereabouts intensified few days ago after it was reported that he was 'arrested' and that's why he failed to attend final episode of a TV show featuring him as a judge. It is to be noted that Jack Ma is facing a regulatory clampdown by Chinese authorities on his business empire.

Jack Ma disappeared from public view in late-October after he slammed China’s regulatory system in a speech. Experts maintain that Ma's criticism of China's policies did not go down well with Beijing and this is the reason behind suspension of a USD 37-billion IPO of Alibaba’s financial affiliate Ant Group.

Also read Where is Jack Ma? Alibaba founder suspected missing amid conflict with President Xi Jinping

Tianmu News, a news portal under Zhejiang Online, reported that Alibaba co-founder Ma had met with the teachers via a live video conference.

The Jack Ma Foundation later confirmed the new and said that Ma attended the online ceremony of the annual Rural Teacher Initiative event on Wednesday. Alibaba Group also said that Ma participated in the the online event.

Ma can be seen wearing a navy pullover in the 50-second video which has surfaced on social media. In the video, Ma can be seen speaking directly to the camera from a room with grey marble walls and a striped carpet.

The Alibaba co-founder addressed teachers receiving the Jack Ma Rural Teachers Award. “We cannot meet in Sanya due to the epidemic,” he said in the speech, adding, “When the epidemic is over, we must find time to make up for everyone’s trip to Sanya, and then we will meet again!”