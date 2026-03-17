Ali Larijani, Iran's powerful political leader: How his family took hold of country's political regime

Iran's national security chief Ali Larijani has allegedly died in an Israeli overnight attack on Tehran. However, there have been no confirmation to his death by Iranian authorities. Larijani comes from Iran's clerical and political dynastic family and had been at the helm of the country's security

The United State and Israel have continued strikes on Iran, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday claimed that former's security chief Ali Larijani had been killed. However, moments later a post on Larijani's X account sparked debate on whether he is dead or alive. Meanwhile, Israel has also claimed that it has killed Gholamreza Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Basij Unit, a paramilitary group under Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Ali Larijani: The architect of Iran's nuclear and war strategy

Ali Larijani was born on June 3, 1958, in Iraq's Najaf is the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and a former speaker of the Majles, Iran's parliament from 2008–2020. He is the country's top figure in conducting Iran’s nuclear policy and was a key figure in concluding the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal. Since Ali Khamenei's death, he has steered the Islamic State's war effort against the United States and Israel, and took the reins in late February 2026.

He was popular as Iran's de facto leader who reportedly had enough power to determine the formal declaration of Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba Khamenei as the next Supreme Leader.

Larijani's name comes among one of the most powerful figures in Iran’s strategic decision-making roles. He was tasked with overseeing national security policy and dominated the crucial talks and discussions during a major conflict with with the United States and Israel. His leadership in first cracking down on anti-regime protest in Iran and then switching to lead the nation on a international stage in a war against the enemies show his shrewd tactics in a highly volatile situation.

Ali Larijani wields strong influence along with Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Ali Larijani's family

Ali Larijani's family is a prominent clerical family in the country with political ties. His father, Hashim Larijani, was an Iranian Twelver Shia scholar and cleric while his maternal grandfather were grand ayatollahs, and his brother Sadeq Larijani is also an ayatollah who has served in Iran’s Council of Guardians and Assembly of Experts. Therefore, his family has longstanding connections to senior clerics who is linked to the clerical regime since his marriage with Farideh Motahari, the daughter of Morteza Motahhari, a key ideologue of the Iranian Revolution was an Iranian Shiʿa cleric, philosopher, and revolutionary thinker before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, as per the think tank Arab Gulf States Institute based in Washington.

Larijani's family political dynasty was highly influential that Time magazine in 2009 described the Larijani family as the “Kennedys of Iran,” highlighting their dominance across key institutions of the state.

Many of his brothers held top posts key administratives areas like the judiciary, foreign policy establishment and clerical bodies, further strengthening the family’s influence across Iran’s political system.