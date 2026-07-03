Ali Khamenei state funeral: Iran warns US, Israel against attacks, vows 'harsh retaliation' against any aggression

An Iranian military commander warned the US and Israel on Thursday against any attack during the state funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israel airstrikes on the first day of war.

Iran has warned the US and Israel against attacks during Khamenei's state funeral (Reuters)

As Iran is preparing for the state funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in airstrikes on the first day of the US-Israel-Iran war, a commandar of the country's wartime military command headquarters warned the US and Israel on Thursday against any attack.

Iran warns US, Israel

"We warn the enemies of Iran, especially the US and the Zionist regime (Israel), to avoid any miscalculation and to think about the harsh retaliation our armed forces would make to any threat and aggression against our country,” said Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, in a state media broadcast.

Khamenei's funeral, which will be a multiday ritual, will start on July 4 in Tehran and conclude on July 9 with his burial in his hometown of Mashhad, with additional ceremonies planned in Qom and Iraq in-between these dates.

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a similar warning that Tehran would launch an immediate and powerful response to any threat against its people or leadership after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that Iran's current Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was "marked for death."

According to Iranian media reports, Tehran witnessed high security measures during the funeral period, while the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation said on Wednesday that airspace restrictions would be implemented for a short period over various cities including the capital, Tehran and Mashhad.

US cautioned Iran against attacks

The United States had reportedly warned Iran in April, while the two were involved in sensitive nuclear negotiations and peace talks, that Israel could assassinate two of the country's top officials, as per a report by The New York Times. The report hinted at growing tensions between Washington and Tel Aviv days before their recent public diplomatic friction.

Citing multiple US officials, the report said Washington cautioned Tehran that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf could be targeted by Israel in the weeks after the ceasefire on April 8.

Both Araghchi and Ghalibaf had been major figures involved in Iran's diplomatic engagement with the United States over its nuclear program.

While on one hand, top Iranian figures were part of Israel’s agenda from the start of the war, however, the US feared that harming these officials would destroy the possibility of negotiations or even turn them against it.

Donald Trump claims conditions accepted by Iran

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has conceded to nearly all American conditions in the ongoing diplomatic talks while emphasising that the primary objective of the discussions remains preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Speaking during an interview with CNBC, President Trump expressed optimism that both nations are on the verge of finalising a deal.

He stated, "I think they've agreed to just about everything we need."