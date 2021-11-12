Alabama boy wins Guinness World Record for THIS remarkable reason

An Alabama boy who was prematurely born on July 5, 2020, has won himself a Guinness World Record for his remarkable birth at the tender age of one year. A lady named Michelle Butler had given birth to twin babies four months ahead of their due date, in emergency labor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital on July 5, 2020

However, only one baby Curtis survived as the other twin sister passed away a day later due to complications because of being less developed. Curtis on Wednesday was given the title of the world's most premature baby to survive by Guinness World Records.

During birth, Curtis weighed just 14.8 ounces on the day of his birth and immediately was put on a ventilator. As per the hospital, the baby was not only on a ventilator for three months following the birth with around-the-clock care. A full-term pregnancy is about 40 weeks, but Curtis and her twin sister were born at just 21 weeks and 1 day of gestation.

Baby Curtis remains on a handful of medications and special treatment, including a feeding tube and bottled oxygen, but is much healthier, an international media reported. Previous to Curtis, the Guinness World Records for the same given to Richard Hutchinson from Wisconsin, born only a month before Curtis on June 5, 2020.