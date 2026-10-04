Al-Qaeda wants to repeat 9/11 on US, Israel; praises Flydubai Omani co-pilot: 'Evil America will end'

Al Qaeda has reportedly urged copycat attacks on American and Israeli airliners, citing the 9/11 attacks and the alleged flydubai hijacking attempt on September 30. The terroirst group praised the incident in its latest al-Bayan publication, circulated on Telegram.

Al Qaeda has reportedly called for copycat attacks targeting American and Israeli airliners, invoking the September 11, 2001 terror attacks and praising an alleged attempt to seize control of a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, the New York Post reported. The call appeared in the latest edition of al-Bayan, a weekly publication launched in July by supporters of the terror group. The Arabic-language magazine was reportedly circulated on Al Qaeda-linked Telegram channels on Saturday before being removed.

The article referenced both the 9/11 attacks and the September 30 incident involving flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was carrying more than 170 passengers and crew, most of them Israelis, from Dubai to Tel Aviv. It urged supporters to target aircraft carrying Americans and Israelis. "The war isn't over yet — planes carrying Zionists, Americans and all the other infidels fighting against Islam are still hovering in the skies and can be targeted, as happened on September 11 and September 30. America and the Zionists have far more enemies today than before," the article said.

It added, "Perhaps a man who does not believe in God will target them and his operation will ultimately benefit Islam. The day will come when the empire of evil America will end." The publication reportedly carried an image of an aircraft crashing into the World Trade Center during the September 11 attacks, alongside another referencing the flydubai incident.

What happened on flydubai FZ1073?

Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when an alleged attempt was made to take control of the aircraft. Indian captain Smit Machchhar opened the cockpit door and alerted the crew after being attacked with a crash axe by his co-pilot, Omani national Hamam al-Hammami. Machchhar said he managed to open the door, after which passengers overpowered the co-pilot as the Boeing 737 plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. Two other flydubai pilots who were aboard the flight subsequently took control and landed the aircraft safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

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