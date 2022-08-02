Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in US drone strike, Joe Biden addresses the nation

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in US drone strike

President Joe Biden said on Monday that the United States had assassinated al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in an airstrike in Afghanistan over the weekend, the group's most significant setback since the death of founder Osama bin Laden in 2011.

"On Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully concluded an air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan and killed Al Qaeda Amir Ayman al-Zawahiri," Biden said in a media briefing.

The US President said that justice has been delivered, adding, "No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the US will find you and take you out."

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri, a $25 million reward on his head, was a key player in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that murdered over 3,000 people in New York City. Zawahiri was killed in a drone attack in Kabul around 6:18 a.m. (0148 GMT) on Sunday, according to U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"He carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens, American service members, American diplomats, and American interests. Zawahri was Bin Laden`s leader, his number two man, and his deputy during the time of terrorist attacks on 9/11. He was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11," Biden said.

"When I ended our military mission in Afghanistan almost a year ago, I made a decision that after 20 years of war, the United States no longer needed thousands of boots on the ground in Afghanistan to protect America from terrorists who seek to do us harm," Biden said, adding "I made a promise to the American people that we would continue to conduct effective counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan and beyond. We`ve done just that."

Reports surpassed on Monday that the US killed Zawahiri in Afghanistan in a drone strike. Following this, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed the strike and said, "An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Sherpur area of Kabul city on July 31."

He said, "The nature of the incident was not apparent at first" but the security and intelligence services of the Islamic Emirate investigated the incident and "initial findings determined that the strike was carried out by an American drone."

Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan "strongly condemns this attack on any pretext and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement."The US State Department had offered a reward of up to USD 25 million for information leading directly to Zawahiri`s capture.

(With inputs from agencies)