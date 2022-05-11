Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot dead during Israeli raid in West Bank

Photo - Shireen Abu Akleh/ Twitter

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that Israeli forces have shot and killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during a raid being conducted in the occupied West Bank area of Jenin.

It said Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language channel, was shot and died soon afterward. Another Palestinian journalist working for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper was wounded but in stable condition.

It was reported that Akleh was killed by a live bullet while covering the raids conducted by Israeli forces in Jenin, Palestine. She was rushed to the hospital where she remained in critical condition and died shortly after.

According to Al Jazeera reports, the circumstances of her death are not clear yet, but video footage from the incident shows that she was shot in the head.

Husam Zomlot, who is the Head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK, confirmed the news and tweeted, "Israeli occupation forces assassinated our beloved journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while covering their brutality in Jenin this morning. Shireen was the most prominent Palestinian journalist and a close friend. Now we will hear the “concerns” of the UK govt & the international community."

The health ministry said the reporters were hit by Israeli fire. The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel has carried out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid a series of deadly attacks inside Israel, many of them carried out by Palestinians from in and around Jenin. The town, and particularly its refugee camp, has long been known as a militant bastion.

(With PTI inputs)