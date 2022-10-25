Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak's wife, has net worth of over Rs 5,900 crore; how much she earned in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty (File)

Akshata Murty, the wife of Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, holds 0.93 percent shares of India's leading IT company Infosys. The company was founded by Akshata's father Narayan Murthi.

Akshata and Rishi Sunak had met when she was pursuing MBA in the United States where the latter was a Fulbright scholar.

Akshata's mother Sudha Murthy is an accomplished author and philanthropist.

Murty holds 3.89 crore shares of the company whose value is said to be 721 million dollars which is around Rs 5,956 crore.

The net worth can be estimated on the trading price of the Infosys shares of Rs 1,527.40.

Since fiscal 2021-22, Infosys has paid a dividend of Rs 32.5 per share, reported PTI.

If multiplied by the number of shareholdings she had, the money she earned through her shares alone would be a whopping Rs 126.61 crore.

In 2021, the company paid Rs 30 per share as a dividend. She would have earned Rs 119.5 crore that calendar year.