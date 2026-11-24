Akhilesh Yadav has released the Samajwadi Party's first list of five candidates for the 2027 UP polls, fielding its own MLAs from two seats sought by the Congress party. Check out their names.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced its first list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, giving tickets to all five sitting MLAs from their seats. Interestingly, the list includes sitting candidates from Behat and Saharanpur, two constituencies which Congress party had sought as part of its discussion with the SP over seat-sharing formula.

The announcement of these five SP candidates came when both parties are holding rounds of negotiations to decide their seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming polls.

SP names five candidates for 2027 UP polls

Umar Ali Khan – Behat Assembly Constituency (01) - Saharanpur

Ashu Malik – Saharanpur Assembly Constituency (04) - Saharanpur

Nahid Hasan – Kairana Assembly Constituency (08) - Shamli

Mahboob Ali – Amroha Assembly Constituency (41) - Amroha

Jyoti Lodhi – Lalitpur Assembly Constituency (226) - Lalitpur

https://t.co/dYvLhbwdVX — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) November 24, 2026

In its X post, the Samajwadi Party framed the announcement around the party's 'PDA' approach - meaning Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (minorities), under the slogan, ''Hoga PDA ke naam abki ekjut matdan (This time united voting will be in the name of PDA).''

Meanwhile, seat-sharing talks are expected to continue between the two parties after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav initially offered 26 seats to the Congress party.

After the announcement of its first list, Akhilesh Yadav shared a lengthy post on his X handle, explaining how the Samajwadi Party wants to move forward with Congress in the seat-sharing discussions for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

''This time, we have a historic opportunity to come together as the two secular parties and defeat the communal BJP and its narrow-minded allies once and for all, saving the country from falling into the wrong hands and being ruined. We want you and us to hold serious discussions, taking public expectations and realities into account, to ensure our ‘alliance’ wins in most constituencies. Among the seats you and we contest, the number we win should exceed the number we lose. Only victory will make the division of seats respectable, because only the seats we win will bring us respect,'' he wrote.