Kashmir-born Aisha Shah bags senior position in US president-elect Joe Biden’s White House Digital Team

Aisha Shah, a Kashmir born woman, has bagged a senior position at the White House Office of Digital Strategy. US president-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of his White House Office of Digital Strategy where Shah has been named as Partnership Manager.

Aisha Shah was born in Kashmir and raised in Louisiana. Shah currently serves as an Advancement Specialist for the Smithsonian Institution.

Earlier, Shah served as an assistant manager on the Corporate Fund of the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, supporting the first-ever expansion of a presidential memorial. Shah also served as a strategic communication specialist at Buoy, an integrated marketing firm that specializes in social impact communications as well as spitfire strategies, where she enabled non-profits to use pop culture as a tool for social change.

Among other members of the White House Office of Digital Strategy are Brendan Cohen (Platform Manager), Maha Gandhour(Digital Partnership Manager), Jonathan Herbert (Video Director), Jamie Lopez (Director of Platforms), Carnahan Magwood (Creative Director), Abbey Pitzer(Designer), Rebecca Rinkevich (Deputy Director Of Digital Strategy), Olivia Raisner (Travelling Content Director), Christian Tom (Deputy Director Of Digital Strategy) and Cameron Trimble (Director of Digital Engagement)

A statement given by Joe Biden said, “They bring a Shared Commitment to building our nation back better, and I am thrilled to have them on our team.”

Also read Twitter to wipe followers from POTUS Donald Trump’s account ahead of Joe Biden inauguration day

The Biden-Harris team is going to feature a robust digital team that is going to play a vital role in reaching the people of America. The White House Office of Digital Strategy will amplify and engage users online through traditional measures which will develop partnerships that focus more on extending the reach of the president-elect on social platforms.

Vice President-elect Kamala Haris said, “Digital communities and online spaces have taken on even more importance in the wake of the pandemic. We’re building a team to speak to the lived experiences of all Americans. With much of our lives online, it is crucial for this administration’s digital effort to be inclusive and extensive.”