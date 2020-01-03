Airstrike kills at least eight at Baghdad airport, top Iran commander killed : Report

Iraq's security Media cell reported that three katyusha rockets hit Baghdad Airport killing at least eight people.

The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, setting two cars on fire.

As of now, no one claimed responsibility for the attack.

Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in a Facebook post claimed that its director of public relations was killed, blaming the United States for the bombing.

Meanwhile, Iraqi paramilitary groups claimed that five of their members and two 'guests' were killed in the airstrike.

Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani was also killed in Baghdad attack as reported by Iraqi state TV.

The militia sources stated that the guests were being driven in two vehicles who were killed in the airstrike.

Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military force says 'US strike' killed top Iran, Iraq commanders at Baghdad airport.

This incident has occurred right after supporters of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a militia group backed by Iran, withdrew from the United States embassy compound after two days relentless clash between the US security forces and the Iraqi militiamen on Wednesday in Baghdad as the US deployed fresh troops in the region.

On Tuesday, hundreds of militiamen and its supporters stormed the embassy compound in the green zone, smashing windows, breaking up the reception area, as a mark of protest against the US airstrike that hit Kataib Hezbollah bases over the weekend that killed 25 fighters. The US airstrike was in retaliation towards the missile attacks that killed a US contractor in northern Iraq last week.

Before breaching the embassy, the protestors gathered outside the building, hurled water bottles and destroyed security cameras.

Blaming Iran for the attack on the US embassy, Trump tweeted, "..Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!"

The Green Zone is a highly secured area in Baghdad which houses embassies of various countries.