Air India issues BIG travel advisory following cyberattacks affecting Brussels, London's Heathrow, Berlin: 'Passengers are advised to complete...'

Air India on Saturday issued a travel advisory due to a cyberattack on a third-party service provider affecting check-in and boarding systems at major European airports, including London's Heathrow. What does it said in its advisory?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 07:41 PM IST

Air India issues BIG travel advisory following cyberattacks affecting Brussels, London's Heathrow, Berlin: 'Passengers are advised to complete...'
Following cyberattack that affected major European airports including Berlin, Brussels and London' heathrow aiport, Indian airline company Air India has issued an advisory. The cyberattack on a third-party service provider severely affected the check-in and boarding systems at major European airports on Saturday.

On X, Air India said, "A third-party passenger system disruption at Heathrow may cause delays in the check-in process. Our ground teams in London are working to minimise inconvenience. Passengers flying with us from London today are advised to complete their web check-in before arriving at the airport to help ensure a smooth experience."

Cyberattack targeted major European Airports

Collins Aerospace, a single srvice provider, was targeted in a cyberattack. This service provider  offers check-in and boarding across airports, including major airports. Operations on Major European airports, including Brussels, London Heathrow and Berlin was halted. Many flights were  delayed and passengers were stranded for hours.

Brussels Airport confirmed the attack andnow the automated systems offline, allowing only manual check-in and boarding. "There was a cyberattack on Friday night, 19 September, against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports, including Brussels Airport," the airport said in a statement. The airport advised arrivals two hours in advance for Schengen flights and three hours for international departures.

London Heathrow Airport said, "Collins Aerospace is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers.'

It further advised passengers, "While the provider works to resolve the problem quickly, we advise passengers to check their flight status with their airline before travelling. Please arrive no earlier than three hours before a long-haul flight or two hours before a domestic flight. Additional colleagues are available in check-in areas to assist and help minimise disruption."

Berlin Airport also reported longer waiting times at check-in, citing a technical issue at a "system provider operating across Europe." It said teams were working on a quick solution.
Authorities and airlines have not provided a timeline for the full restoration of services. 

